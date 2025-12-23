‘Who Dresses Like This?’’: Trump Didn’t Think His Vacation Beach Video Would Get Out — Now Viewers Can’t Believe What They’re Watching Him Do

President Donald Trump is a well-known golf enthusiast, but the billionaire businessman was filmed having a good time participating in another team-centered sport.

Social media was in shock after viewing footage of Trump, 79, running on the beach and playing in the sand while on vacation.

Left to right, Elizabeth Trump Grau, her husband Jim Grau, Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump, Lisa Desmond, her son Robert, David Desmond, Donald Trump, Jr, wife Vanessa Kay Haydon Trump, Eric Trump, and Cheryl Nieman pose for a group portrait during Easter Sunday events at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, April 16, 2006. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

During a visit to the Hamptons, the famous real estate mogul played volleyball in a pair of blue jeans and a white Trump Tower polo shirt.

In the clip circulating online, the Queens, New York, native can be seen falling to his knees as he attempted to return the volleyball over the net. He enthusiastically screamed before a white cap flew off his head, followed by a passionate fist bump, suggesting he was able to score a point.

The video was taken in the summer of 1996, when Trump was still married to his second wife, Marla Maples, who joined him on Long Island at the Bacardi-sponsored event. The ex-couple was married from 1993 to 1999.

Photographer Rossa Cole was also at the star-studded volleyball function, and the New York-based lensman spoke about interacting with Trump that day in 1996.

“As the event was sponsored by Bacardi, a lot of people were getting very rum-drunk. I remember mentioning drugs and alcohol to [Trump], and he replied, ‘That’s more my brother’s thing,’” Cole told The Daily Mail.

While the video of Trump from the Hamptons is nearly 30 years old, current Threads users had plenty to say about the former Taj Mahal casino owner’s outfit and physique.

“Trump has always had those wide childbearing hips to go with the long hair and tiny hands,” one person on the app stated in reaction to the Hamptons clip.

Someone replied, “He damn near busted those cankles trying to get those birthing hips off the ground.”

Another response read, “He did a sport? Never would have believed it!” One individual asked, “Who dresses like this playing beach volleyball???”

“He really packed on the pounds in the 90s, didn’t he?” wondered a poster. Yet another wrote, “Waist wider than his shoulders as a very much younger man. So very hot.”

Others also slammed Trump’s 50-year-old figure when a poster declared he was, “Shaped like a bottle of Gatorade,” in the 1996 photo.

Fast forward to 2025, and the present-day Trump is still being mocked for his weight and hairstyle. The president has put on more than a few pounds and lost patches of hair since that beach day 29 years ago.

Most of Trump’s lies are abhorrent but I’d forgotten how funny the “annual physical” ones were. Yeah man, 6’3”, 224lbs. About the same stats as DK Metcalf here. Got it. pic.twitter.com/SrubafDu0c — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) April 13, 2025

In April 2025, the White House released Trump’s physical examination results, which included physician Sean Barbabell listing the MAGA boss at 6 feet 3, 224 pounds and in good health.

The oldest man to be inaugurated to the presidency claims to be the same size as professional athletes such as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf. Social media users scoffed at the numbers, questioning whether the reported stats could possibly match what they were seeing—much like when a video of Trump running and appearing active on the beach previously sparked shock online. The skepticism quickly turned playful, with jokes about shoe lifts and debates over whether the scales and tape measures were “broken,” transforming the measurements into a viral spectacle rather than a straightforward health update.

Trump’s infamous yellow mane recently became a target for his critics again when an image of his thinning hair went viral in early December. In particular, there were questions about whether an Alzheimer’s drug was causing hair loss.

The overall state of Trump’s health remains a constant talking point online and in the mainstream media. The White House has acknowledged that the grandfather of 11 underwent a so-called “perfect” MRI exam without providing more details to quell the widespread concerns.