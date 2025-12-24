‘Oh Man’: Newsom’s Allies Go for the Jugular, Turn Trump’s Kennedy Center Moment Into a Brutal Takedown — and It’s the Ending That Will Piss Him Off

Supporters of California Gov. Gavin Newsom wasted no time turning Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center renaming into a punchline, using timing and internet momentum rather than formal statements to respond to the president’s latest branding move.

A viral post has now reframed Trump’s decision as something to be laughed at rather than debated or to push his ego, branding him a brutal nickname to his latest child-like project.

Gavin Newsom’s circle turned Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center renaming into a viral joke, shifting the moment from branding to backlash and laughter. (Photos: Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Ever since Trump’s name appeared alongside John F. Kennedy’s on the iconic arts institution, the public has snapped online, claiming the historical building was here long before he became president and did not need to be altered.

A parody account attributed to supporters of Gavin Newsom circulated a doctored image of the updated marquee and leaned hard into mockery.

“I AM RENAMING THE FOLLOWING: GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE WILL BE GOLDEN GAVIN BRIDGE, STATUE OF LIBERTY WILL BE STATUE OF LIBERALS, TRUMP’S COLOGNE WILL BE SENILE SPICE, HIS BALLROOM WILL BE AMERICA’S PORTA POTTY, NEW YEAR’S EVE WILL BE NEWSOM YEAR’S EVE, AND TRUMP WILL BE GAVIN’S B****,” the profile posted on X.

The post suggested that if a sitting president could casually rebrand a congressionally designated memorial, then nearly everything else was suddenly up for grabs. Landmarks, holidays, and Trump-branded properties were all tossed into the remix, turning the seriousness of the rename into a sprawling joke about power, ego, and permanence.

Rather than rejecting the premise outright, it drew more attention than the official announcement itself, shaping the tone of the broader reaction.

“Oh man that made me laugh. That first one, Golden Gavin Bridge, that’s funny,” one person wrote, capturing the immediate response.

Another said, “Go for it. Half of the Bay Bridge is named after Willie Brown,” grounding the joke in California’s own history of symbolic naming.

A third leaned further into the moment, writing, “and I nominate this.”

The laughter kept coming as others chimed in, with one commenter praising the joke as “very good names” that were “highly promotable.” Others took it a step further, joking about turning the moment into merchandise, with one person saying, “I’d buy that post on a T-shirt.”

Another summed up the spectacle with, “OMG!! I just LMAO!! The guy’s insane!”

While the humor dominated online spaces, the renaming itself sparked a deeper backlash that extended beyond social media.

Critics questioned whether the board overseeing the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts even had the authority to alter a name that Congress formally designated in 1964.

That concern gained traction after members of the Kennedy family publicly voiced their displeasure. Kerry Kennedy — a niece of JFK and sister of Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — joked about removing Trump’s name herself once his term ends, a comment that underscored how little consensus exists around the change and how contested the move remains.

The controversy also spilled into conversations about the recipients associated with this year’s honor.

Photos from Trump’s Oval Office ceremony circulated widely, with viewers scrutinizing expressions and body language rather than celebrating the honorees themselves. One moment in particular went viral: the uneasy reaction of Monique Frehley, who accepted an honor on behalf of her late father.

Trump placed a Kennedy medal around the neck of Monique Frehley, daughter of the late KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, weeks after her father’s passing. (Photos: APT/YouTube Screenshots)

KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley. Instead of elevating the artists, the spectacle redirected attention back to Trump and floated the discourse that the bereaved daughter was uncomfortable being around the president.

Trump’s move also invited comparisons to how past presidents have shaped national symbols.

Richard Nixon presided over changes that eventually transformed Washington’s Birthday into what is commonly known as Presidents’ Day, a shift that broadened recognition without personalizing it. Ronald Reagan’s name was later added to Washington National Airport, not by him but through congressional action, a decision that stirred controversy but followed a formal process.

Trump’s Kennedy Center rename felt different, faster, and more unilateral, which is partly why it landed so unevenly.

That distinction fed directly into speculation about Newsom’s own trajectory. The California governor has become increasingly visible on the national stage, and moments like this highlight how his political orbit operates even when he stays silent. With a term-limited future in Sacramento and a growing profile outside the state, Newsom’s camp appears comfortable shaping narratives through culture and timing rather than direct confrontation.

In the end, the episode revealed something Trump’s branding couldn’t control. Buildings can be renamed overnight, but public acceptance moves at its own pace. The name on the marquee sparked debate, but the moment people will likely remember is the one that made them laugh — a reminder that cultural power often belongs to whoever controls the joke.