‘He Looks Terrible’: Trump Crashes Couple’s Wedding and Leaves Guests Whispering as Viewers Zoom In on His Appearance and Say He’s Clearly Not Okay

President Donald Trump has a habit of making surprise appearances at events hosted by guests at his Mar-a-Lago resort, but a new video has left people stunned after he seemingly crashed a couple’s celebratory moment at the exclusive estate.

Footage of Trump, 79, greeting an unknown newly married couple at the private club in Palm Beach, Florida, has sparked a frenzy online on Oct. 19.

It’s not clear when the video of the interaction between the Republican leader and the newlyweds was filmed, but the clip generated harsh and comical reactions from Trump haters.

“Well, that’s going to ruin the pictures,” one Threads user joked. Another post on the platform read, “Your marriage is now [doomed] to failure. Sorry, but true!!”

Similarly, a third person emphatically declared, “That marriage is doomed,” while someone else also claimed, “That’s a ruined wedding.”

Trump caught direct heat for his physical appearance as well. One critic exclaimed, “He looks terrible! Just loves those photo ops, no matter how he looks.”

The U.S. commander in chief was seen wearing an oversized Trump-branded white short-sleeved shirt, long black pants, white shoes, and his signature Make America Great Again red cap.

However, the comments on Solakiewicz’s Instagram page were more favorable to Trump. One MAGA fan proclaimed, “President Trump is such a class act!!! What a thrill to have the President’s blessing!!!”

Trump has a history of crashing weddings and overshadowing private occasions at Mar-a-Lago. In 2017, the University of Pennsylvania graduate crashed a reception at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“Beautiful bride,” he said to the crowd in the lobby before roaring cheers. The bride rushed over to him for a hug and a photo as someone yelled out, “Looking good, Donald.”

Trump made surprise stop at wedding reception last night at Bedminster. The crowd broke out into chants of "USA!" (Video obtained by CNN) pic.twitter.com/sfe6zFdOlI — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) June 11, 2017

Four months after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, the ex-reality television star went on a rant about Biden while giving a wedding toast at the Palm Beach location.

Trump recently returned for a three-day trip from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19 included the New York-raised politician giving a keynote speech at a $1 million-per-plate MAGA super PAC fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

The Palm Beach Post pointed out that Trump has often returned to his Southern home of Mar-a-Lago during nationwide protests against him. No Kings demonstrations were held across the country on Oct. 18.

In May, protesters took to the streets for May Day rallies opposing the Trump administration’s various controversial policies, such as the elimination of thousands of federal jobs by the then-Elon Musk-led DOGE agency.

That same weekend, Trump flew back to his home state amid 50501 movement rallies sprouting up in Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, New York, and other American cities.

Trump’s most recent Mar-a-Lago stay ended with reports that he used the smaller steps to enter Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport for his departure back to the DMV area.

Despite the Trump administration claiming the decision to forgo the longer stairs was due to “heightened security measures,” critics still questioned whether the president’s health played a role.