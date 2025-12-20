‘No Touching My Face’: Black Baby Girl ‘Stands on Business’ After Entitled Woman Gets Handsy While in Store and Her Face Says It All

For most of us, a stranger touching our hair or face is considered bizarre behavior, and even when well-intentioned, it can feel like a microaggression. But when a non-Black adult touches a Black child out of curiosity or admiration, it screams entitlement and privilege.

This frustrating scenario has played out countless times before, but recently, a Black mother named Ranzaneek caught one such moment on video.

A toddler is taken off guard after a woman touches her face. (Photo: Uncutt/Instagram)

The UnCutt recently shared the video on Instagram, and it’s quickly going viral.

Out for a shopping excursion in New Orleans, Ranzaneek was helping her smiling daughter try on a matching pink dress and coat when a woman reached out to touch the girl’s face, without bothering to address Ranzaneek or ask her permission.

The woman swooned over the girl, brushing her hand along the girl’s cheek as she browsed through the store, as if to say, “I can do whatever I want.” Some viewers felt the stranger treated the girl like a pet.

But the girl’s face said it all: her bright smile suddenly dimmed, and she stroked her cheek as she told the woman, “No touching my face.”

Fighting back her protective mama bear instinct, Ranzaneek kept her cool and calmly reiterated, “No touching her face.”

In the video, the woman, who spoke with a foreign accent, sounded surprised and offered a dramatic “Oh, sorry” before continuing with her shopping. The clip is striking a chord with all mothers, but especially Black mothers, who too often must contend with absurd boundary violations by strangers.

“Why would a stranger even think that’s okay?” asked one in the comments section. Another chimed in, “Like eww, idk where your hands have been, lady.”

The daughter’s ability to “stand on business” at such a young age impressed many. As one commenter put it, “That’s right, lil mama, set boundaries.”

People also heaped praise on the Ranzaneek for teaching her daughter a fundamental lesson about consent. “You’re doing a great job, Mom!!! Baby girl is confident & speaking up for herself already.”