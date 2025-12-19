‘Terrorists Like This’: After Racist Insult Caught on Video, a Black Family Alleges Police Have Ignored a Decade of Harassment By White Neighbor

A November 9 TikTok post featuring a racist slur directed at a Black man has drawn the attention of many residents in Stockton, California.

Located 50 miles south of Sacramento, Stockton is often touted as the most diverse large city in the U.S., with around 80 percent of the population identifying as people of color. Unfortunately, that doesn’t guarantee an environment free of racist harassment between neighbors.

Stockton, California, caught her neighbor on camera making racist comments. (Photo: TikTok/Mrs1000Watts)

One woman named Takeia claimed her white neighbor has taunted her family for a decade, and calls to police have done nothing to stop him. She caught one such disturbing instance on video and posted it to TikTok, where it’s catching the attention of outraged locals.

‘So Sorry You Can’t Rape Me’: White Woman Reveals Her Racist Side After Black Bartender Asks Her to Leave Bar in Viral Video



“The perfect neighbor, really!!” she wrote sarcastically in the caption. “The police [have] done nothing!! But we are supposed to just pray and be silent!!”

The alleged longtime perpetrator, John Nagle, can be heard calling Takeia’s husband a vile slur — “big, fat n*gger” — as he walked along the sidewalk in front of the man’s house.

Her exceedingly polite husband responded, “Sir, I couldn’t hear you. What did you say?” Nagle retorted, “Go f*ck yourself” before retreating into his house.

Stockton locals are livid, many shocked by the man’s “audacity,” given the city’s demographics.

As one wrote, “This is so crazy, not people really being racist living in Stockton, where the majority of people are either Black or Hispanic, but that is so wild to me smh.” Many in the comments section expressed an intention to protest outside the man’s house, but Takeia said all she wants is for the police to do something.

“Looking for civil justice and for the Stockton Police Department to be accountable when complaints are made!! I don’t want harm to come to him, but for people to see the real about the U.S. and Stockton,” the frustrated resident wrote in a comment.

“This is what we deal with, and the system just allows for terrorists like this to get away with threatening my husband, and if he does something, then he becomes the villain in this narrative.”