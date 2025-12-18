‘I Rewound It Twice’: San Francisco Woman Got More Than What She Bargained for After Pulling Restaurant Worker’s Hair In Viral Video

A woman was arrested after a destructive fit of rage at a popular San Francisco restaurant.

Identified by police as Shireen Afkari, the outburst was captured on video and has since gained national attention, costing Afkari her job at the San Francisco-based fitness app company Strava.

A screenshot from a viral video of a confrontation at Hazies, a restaurant in San Francisco. (Photo: Reddit/r/TikTokCringe)



According to local news station KRON-TV, she was taken to San Francisco County Jail on Dec. 13, the night of the incident, and now faces charges of public intoxication.

Bartender Miguel Marchese, who posted the video to TikTok, told the outlet that a restaurant manager refused the woman and her male companion service because they looked intoxicated, leading to a violent argument with the wait staff at Hazies, a Hayes Valley neighborhood spot co-owned by celebrity chef Joey Altman.

“[The manager] retracts her cocktails from the table, because I just made them, he brings them back and he simply tells me, ‘They’ve had enough to drink, we shouldn’t serve them anymore.’ And then later, it just kind of spiraled into chaos,” he said.

Afkari claimed that the manager “harassed her” as they were leaving.

Screaming and slurring her words in the video, she can be seen verbally and physically attacking several employees, smacking a phone out of a busser’s hand, and later pulling Marchese’s long hair as people desperately pleaded for her to stop. The Hazie’s staff, however, did not sit back quietly and take the abuse.

In a WWE-worthy move, one female employee sneaked up behind Afkari and flipped her onto the restaurant floor, to the shock of nearby diners, whose audible gasps can be heard on the video. Afkari quickly recovered and returned to the fray — with the help of her date — to continue wrestling with the staff. Eventually, she and her cohort were forcibly escorted out, where the chaos continued on the sidewalk.

She almost got the best of Marchese when she grabbed his long hair and wouldn’t let go.

But the quick-thinking bartender tossed her phone down the street to distract her. As she dashed to retrieve it, he tripped her, and she fell hard on the pavement, where she began crying and berating her date for not defending her. This prompted her date to push an employee in a Santa hat who had been attempting to calm everyone down.

Over on Reddit, commenters were cheering on Hazie’s staff and analyzing every move. “Literally just KO’d her with a tiny trip. I rewound it twice. Hero of the night,” wrote one. Another added, “Holy SH*T she got DROPPED.”

But regulars at Hazie’s have been chiming in on Yelp and other review sites, taking the staff to task for their so-called “unprofessional behavior” as well. “There was a video of a lady who assaulted the staff… it seems that she got what she paid for. But also, we want the entire staff who physically assaulted her to be fired as well,” wrote one.

Another quipped, “The staff should teach some self-defense classes lol.”

Afkari’s former employer, Strava, confirmed her firing in a comment on an older Instagram post touting a 2025 trend report.

“We are aware of an employee who exhibited extremely concerning off-hours behavior,” read the statement. “We don’t condone violence of any kind, and this does not reflect the standards we expect of our team. This past Monday, we made the decision to end the individual’s employment.”

In the age of viral videos, the stakes can be high for belligerent behavior. As one astute Redditor noted: “Before cell phones, people used to wild out like this and then wake up the next morning with some bruises and then tell their friends about how crazy the night went. Now, it’s out there forever with sometimes life-altering consequences.”