‘Deserves So Much More’: McDonald’s Employee of 20 Years Receives Bicycle for His Work Commute, Sparking Calls for Franchise to Do More

Social media users are calling on McDonald’s to view the story of one of their employees who has worked at the chain for more than 20 years.

A video that’s been spreading on social media shows the fast-food veteran, Tevin Montreal Hughes, recounting his story to his colleagues.

A McDonald’s worker was gifted a bicycle for his commute to work. (Photo: Instagram/Montrell McFly)

The South Carolina native said he’s been working at McDonald’s since September 2004 and shared how he met many of his longtime coworkers.

In the clip, Hughes goes into how his coworkers surprised him with a bicycle to make his commute to work easier.

“Today, when I came to work, I had a ride, I didn’t walk, I come with fresh and neat, clean clothes on, and they gave me a bicycle. They gave me a tool so I can get to work. They gave me an instrument so I can get here,” Hughes said in gratitude.

He went on to sing the praises of his fellow staffers who pooled the money needed to buy the bike.

“I just want to praise God to the whole McDonald’s because this is a blessing in disguise right here,” before leading his team members into prayer.

Several users began tagging the official McDonald’s Instagram account in the comments, asking the fast food franchise to check out the story of a longtime and dedicated worker like Hughes.

“This is a very humble man who deserves so much more,” one person commented.

“@mcdonalds Where yall at? Show up and show out!” another commenter wrote.

“I usually don’t respond to stuff like this but he touched me i wish I knew how to set him up with a (GoFundMe) page,” another person added. “I wish we still had a village and community to come together and help each other not hurt.”