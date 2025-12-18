‘She Does NOT Look Like This’: Halle Bailey’s ‘Busty’ Bikini Pics Turn Heads as Fans Say She Looks Too Perfect

Halle Bailey was targeted with image-altering accusations after posting spicy bikini pics that left some fans questioning what they were seeing.

Bailey found herself under scrutiny after flaunting her jaw-dropping curves just one year after welcoming her son, turning what should have been a routine beach post into a skeptical conversation about post-partum expectations.

Singer Halle Bailey turned heads with her jaw-dropping bikini pics. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

In the three photos posted on her Instagram page, Bailey wore a green bikini with a simple solid-colored top and patterned bottoms accented with yellow. One image showed her standing on rocks in a poised stance, looking down as water and stone framed the scenic backdrop.

Another image captured a more playful moment, leaning against the rocks with one leg propped up, smiling with her eyes closed as a strand of hair fell across her face. The final photo appeared more candid, catching her standing on the rocks once again, unposed against the same coastal setting.

Bailey’s caption was a nod to her playing Ariel in the 2023 live-action film of “The Little Mermaid.” She wrote, “back home” along with emojis of a home, a wave, and a mermaid.

Fans responded to the post in disbelief about her body.

One person commenting on the Daily Mail about her curvy figure said, “Who on earth is this busty little thing, backside only partially covered with a skimpy thong.”

Another person, who didn’t get specific in their comment, wrote, “Bahaha, she does NOT look like this in real life. So photoshopped!!”

Not everyone was impressed. One disappointed commenter wrote, “Wish you didn’t photoshop your body.” Still, plenty of supporters pushed back against the accusation, insisting the photos reflected her natural figure. “A natural body is tea,” one fan commented/

Others came to her defense, pushing back on the idea that Bailey’s images were edited at all. One supporter went a step further, praising her confidence and appearance, writing, “She was body goals even with the baby weight.”

Halle Bailey gives a look at her post-baby body and shares her goals as she continues to heal. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sJ2PFEyvqT — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 15, 2024

Bailey’s always had a slimmer frame, but she gained weight during her pregnancy with her son, Halo, whom she welcomed in December 2023 with her ex-boyfriend DDG.

She’s opened up about her weight fluctuations and even got candid about the insecurity she felt behind it.

In a TikTok post to fans, the 25-year-old said, “Right now, currently I am a little bit thicker than I usually am and I feel really insecure about it, a little bit. Because all my life, I’ve been like 120 Pounds, really skinny. And then I had my baby, and then when I was breastfeeding I lost a bunch of weight.”

“So I felt like my body sort of snapped back to where I thought it did, at the time, but it still was very off,” she added. “And now that I’m 25, I just feel myself like, ‘Oh. Weight is sticking more.’ Like, OK.”

She explained that she could not make it to the gym due to her busy schedule of filming and taking care of her son. And Bailey confessed that she told her sister, Chloe Bailey, to remove a TikTok video they did due to Halle’s insecurities about her body.

But she ended the video on a positive note, stating that she would take the day to not be so hard on herself and instead choose to enjoy the moment.