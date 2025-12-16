‘Don’t Know What Truly Happened’: Doctor Found Naked and Dead In Freezer of Dollar Tree Store In Miami, Police Say

Investigators are looking into how an anesthesiologist who visited a Dollar Tree in Miami ended up dead in a freezer in the back of the store.

According to WFOR, police were called to the store in the community of Miami known as “Little Havana,” on Dec. 14 after an employee found the body.

Helen Garay (Photo: GoFundMe)

Dispatchers receiving the 911 call advised police that a “naked female” was found in the freezer and that the worker did not recognize her.

Authorities identified the victim as 32-year-old Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez, a physician and mother of two.

Detectives told local news outlets that Sanchez visited the store the night of Dec. 13 but did not make any purchases. Instead, she walked to the restricted employees-only area of the store, where the freezer is located, and stayed there overnight.

Officials are still investigating her death, but have ruled out foul play. They say there are no signs indicating she was forced into the freezer. She is also not an employee at the store.

Police are speaking with family members and working to learn whether Sanchez was experiencing any personal or mental health issues.

The death is being treated as an unclassified death at this time. Locals who showed up at the Dollar Tree to find it closed due to the death investigation reacted to news of the discovery.

“I got to be honest with you, I’m totally devastated. I can’t believe in the Dollar Tree you’d find a dead body,” one resident told WFOR.

“It’s something painful, a family heartbroken now because of the death of a person, and we don’t know what truly happened,” another resident told WPLG.

On a GoFundMe page, family members shared that Sanchez is originally from Nicaragua and that she “dedicated her life to medicine,” and earned recognition as an anesthesiologist specializing in congenital heart disease.

The family described her death as “a tragic accident while abroad.”

“Her compassion, skill, and commitment to saving young lives defined both her career and her character,” the page reads. “Beyond her profession, she was a loving mother to two children, who remain in Nicaragua and were the center of her world. Her strength, warmth, and unwavering love for her family will always be remembered.”