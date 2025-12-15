‘The Bags Are Getting Bigger’: Trump Starts Snapping at Reporter Over Rising Insurance Costs — But the Concern Flips to an Obvious Sign His Health Is Failing

President Donald Trump once again stumbled through a moment that called for clarity and reassurance, turning what should have been a presidential response into an exchange that left viewers focused less on policy and more on what appeared to be slipping in plain sight.

The exchange came when Trump lashed out at a reporter pressing him about the looming expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with top business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on December 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A deadline the Republicans are rapidly approaching without a clear plan, even as analysts warn the lapse could send health insurance premiums soaring for millions of Americans who rely on Obamacare coverage.

“At the end of this year, those extended Obamacare subsidies expire,” said a reporter Friday in the Oval office. “What’s your message to those 24 million Americans who will see their insurance premiums go up— ”

Rather than outlining a policy response, Trump snapped at the reporter and dismissed the concern outright.

“Well, don’t make it sound so bad,” Trump interrupted, before accusing the journalist of being a “syncophant,” a misused insult that immediately drew attention online.

The exchange came as Congress remains deadlocked over whether to extend the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced subsidies, which currently help roughly 45 million Americans afford coverage.

Policy analysts warn that without action before the end of the year, many enrollees could face sharp premium increases in January, with some households — particularly older Americans and middle-income families who do not qualify for Medicaid — seeing monthly costs double or even triple after the subsidies expire.

Trump’s response did little to clarify the administration’s position.

As the clips circulated, attention also turned to Trump’s appearance during the exchange — a detail viewers found hard to ignore given the subject matter.

While no medical information has been released to substantiate such claims, the reactions underscored the irony of the moment, Trump was dismissing questions about Americans’ health care costs as overblown while viewers openly questioned his own health.

The Oval Office exchange came just one day after the Senate voted down the only Republican health care proposal previously on the table — a plan authored by Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Mike Crapo of Idaho that would have reshaped how federal health assistance is delivered without extending the enhanced subsidies.

Senate Republicans voted NO Thursday on the Dem bill to extend ACA healthcare subsidies.



Mike Johnson has no healthcare plan vote for the House.



Now some Americans will now get hit with HUGE premium increases in January. Hear #JessCraven101 on what’s next.… pic.twitter.com/uDFzzLCFnF — Democrats Abroad (@DemsAbroad) December 12, 2025

That failed vote has now given way to new, fragmented efforts on Capitol Hill.

House Republicans unveiled a separate health care package over the weekend that leadership plans to bring to the floor this week. The proposal focuses on cost-containment measures and market changes but, notably, does not extend the enhanced Obamacare subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

GOP leaders have suggested a separate amendment vote on the subsidies could follow, though no firm commitment has been made.

Mike Johnson just released a toxic Republican Healthcare plan that hurts everyday Americans.



It fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits that expire this month.



And is a deeply unserious proposal. pic.twitter.com/htoqLFGBrC — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 13, 2025

Pressed on whether he’d endorse any other specific legislative fix, Trump instead spoke in broad terms about his preference for directing money to individuals rather than insurance companies.

“I love the idea of money going directly to the people, not to the insurance companies,” Trump told reporters earlier last week. “The people go out and buy their own insurance.”

But what Trump did not explain is how that approach would prevent immediate premium hikes, pass Congress, or be implemented before the subsidies expire.

Trump: "Obamacare was made to make the insurance companies rich. Their stocks have gone up 1000% in a short period of time because the money goes to the insurance company. I want the money to go to the people." pic.twitter.com/2dT1g8441G — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 13, 2025

That uncertainty is creating political anxiety within Trump’s own party, particularly as the 2026 midterms approach. Roughly 40 percent of ACA enrollees identify as Republican, and recent polling shows broad bipartisan support — including among GOP voters — for extending the subsidies.

“Allowing these tax credits to lapse without a clear path forward would risk real harm to those we represent,” said Republican Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans in a letter last month to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Trump, however, has spent nearly a decade promising to repeal and replace Obamacare with something “much less expensive and much better,” repeatedly insisting a replacement plan was coming soon. As recently as earlier this month, he said “something’s going to happen,” while conceding “it’s probably not going to be easy.”

Online, viewers were unconvinced.

“He has no idea how to solve this and doesn’t care,” one Threads user wrote after watching the Oval Office exchange.

“Aha, so the plan he’s been promising for years is still not his plan,” one user wrote. “It’s now something Republicans are supposed to deliver to his desk ‘soon.’ He has nothing and never did.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Mike Johnson was busy blaming Democrats while unveiling their new proposal.

House Republicans have introduced the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act — real, common-sense solutions to FINALLY bring down costs for the American people.



Democrats BROKE America’s health care system. Under their Unaffordable Care Act, premium costs have… pic.twitter.com/rJj9KvwA1N — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 13, 2025

“While Democrats demand that taxpayers write bigger checks to insurance companies to hide the cost of their failed law, House Republicans are tackling the real drivers of health care costs to provide affordable care, increase access and choice, and restore integrity to our nation’s health care system for all Americans,” Johnson said in a statement Friday.

But for now, Trump has offered no timeline, no legislative blueprint, and no clear guidance — only the same assurances he’s been making since 2016 that something better is coming.