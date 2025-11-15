‘Has to Look Stupid’: Trump Thought He Won with a Fake News Post Against Obama — Then Viewers Spot The Clue He Missed That Made the Humiliation Worse

The question of President Donald Trump’s mental health and judgment has exploded into a fresh debate after a shocking weekend blunder.

In his latest attempt to smear former President Barack Obama, Trump not only shared a piece of inflammatory political disinformation but walked straight into a humiliating trap, triggering an immediate firestorm online.

President Donald Trump (left) and Barack Obama (right). (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images)

On his Truth Social platform Sunday, Trump reposted a headline from Dunning-Kruger-Times.com. He captioned the post, “WOW!” above the screenshot, “#BREAKING: DOGE halts yearly payment of $2.5 million to Barack Obama for ‘royalties linked to Obamacare.’ Obama has collected this payment since 2010, for a total of $40 million in taxpayer dollars.”

The post, which stem from claims Obama trademarked the name “Obamacare” and reportedly receives compensation amounting to millions everytime it’s used, is patently false and has been debunked repeatedly since it emerged in 2017.

Yet Trump still spread the disinformation to his millions of followers knowing some will believe it and apparently falling for the trap himself.

And social media erupted in anger at the President for spreading falsehoods and lies about his archrival.

“It’s horrible enough to have a president so full of hate and racism, but add his epic ignorance and it’s so sad and embarrassing for America,” one Threads user stated.

Other comments ranged from, “He has lost his f-ing mind,” and “So pathetic” to “Senile.”

“It’s like. Trump can’t help himself, he has to look stupid all the time,” this Threads user noted.

“He’s got some real balls.. MAGA will believe it but he should be held accountable for this. The BS never ends…,” another observed.

Others were surprised Trump didn’t catch the obvious clues that he’s actually posting “fake news.”

“You’d think the name of the website would have been a clue…. 🙄,” one commentor mused.

Another offered a more thorough breakdown courtesy of Grok, billionaire Elon Musk’s AI tool on X.

First, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that Trump himself established with Musk doesn’t have the legal authority “halt federal payments, including any alleged “royalties” to Barack Obama.”

Secondly, “The ACA is a law, not a copyrighted product that generates royalties.”

This is fake.

Grok



No, this claim is not real. It is false and appears to be a fabricated or satirical meme.

Here’s the fact-check:

1. DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency)

• DOGE is a new advisory initiative announced by President-elect Trump in late 2024, led by Elon… — Christopher Couillard (@ChrisCoolyard) November 11, 2025

The 79-year-old’s attacks on Obama have been increasing in the wake of Republicans’ massive losses at the polls last week in the off-year elections.

A day after the election during a speech at an event in Miami, Trump criticized and jabbed Obama, claiming the former president called Trump “a mean person.”

“He’s a mean person. He’s a divider,” Trump railed before condemning the location of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side.

Obama has been much more visible in recent months, warning Americans about the danger of Trump and his administration and campaigning for Democratic candidates, even though he rarely mentions Trump by name.

But he’s still getting under Trump’s thin skin.

After the Democratic election victories last week following Trump’s Miami remarks, Obama crashed a live taping of the popular “Pod Save America” podcast on Nov. 6 and again criticized Trump and his policies without naming him.

The crowd went wild for him compared to the massive booing Trump endured days later at an NFL stadium on Nov. 9 in suburban Washington while attending the Washington Commanders’ game against the Detroit Lions, but the 64-year-old Obama went to “Pod Save America” to make a couple serious points.

“Tuesday was nice, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Obama told the audience. “Our job is to say that we want everybody engaged, and we want to have a conversation about how to make sure that every person in this country is treated with dignity and respect and there are ladders of opportunity with the possibility of community.”

That’s when Trump really pulled off the gloves and reposted the satirical headline about Obama, which he appeared to actually believe.

Even the Dunning-Kruger-Times clearly states on its website that it’s a subsidiary of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of “parody, satire and tomfoolery, or as Snopes called it before they lost their war on satire: Junk News.”

The site goes on to warn, “Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined.”

America’s Last Line of Defense network also warns that its conservative fans, which it calls “taters,” are “fragile, frightened, mostly older Caucasian Americans. They believe nearly anything. While we go out of our way to educate them that not everything they agree with is true, they are still old, typically ignorant, and again — very afraid of everything.”