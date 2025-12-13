‘Insecure MAGATs’: Trump Official Claims DOJ Has Targeted Whites for 50 Years — and Her Next Move Leaves Critics Calling It a Dangerous Power Grab

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has touched off a political firestorm after insisting the real victims of civil rights abuses in America are white people — who have suffered “50 years of discrimination” by the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

That is why one of the first things the Trump-nominated attorney did after she was confirmed by the Senate earlier this year was to purge the USDOJ Civil Rights Division of more than 250 attorneys who apparently believed otherwise – more than 70 percent of the lawyers working in the civil rights division.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon (right) boasted about forcing more than 250 attorneys out of the United States Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division on the Pod Force One podcast hosted by conservative New York Post columnist Miranda Devine (left). (Photo: Pod Force One)

On Wednesday, December 10, the 56-year-old attorney gloated about the purge on the “Pod Force One” podcast hosted by conservative New York Post columnist Miranda Devine. She also bragged about the purges on the Charlie Kirk Show in an episode published the same day where she railed against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as being discriminatory against white people.

“We have now issued a guidance that says that this 50 years of discrimination is against frankly law-abiding practices and businesses and recipients is over,” she said. “It is harming a lot of people. It is wrong.”

On Devine’s show, she bragged about forcing the attorneys out of the Department of Justice who apparently believed in DEI without mentioning studies repeatedly showing job applicants with Black-sounding names are rejected based solely on their names while white people tend to get more job interviews based solely on their white-sounding names.

“I think there was some denial and they had crying sessions together,” Dhillon, who as a South Asian is not considered white, boasted as Devine chuckled

“Cause you asked them to obey the law and just follow what the democratically elected president priorities were?” Devine said with a smile.

“Frankly, it was shocking to them. They had unhappy hours. It was like a lot of drama and handwringing.”

Dhillon’s comments spread across social media, leaving many in disbelief and others furious.

Harmeet Dhillon Says Nearly 70% of Civil Rights DoJ Attorneys Quit After Trump Took Office



“They had crying sessions together … They had unhappy hours … And they have a support group outside and a spokesperson who constantly goes on MSNBC and trashes me.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GQax3Fzvyt — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 10, 2025

“Republicans really really dislike anyone who is not white. It is obvious this administration is trying to fill the government with more racists and bigots. They are like a parasite, infiltrating every part of the government under their leader and Project 2025,” one reader wrote on MSN.

Another connected Dhillon’s remarks directly to Trump’s longtime allies, “White people are afraid of white replacement — which is exactly what Charlie Kirk pushes. This is all part of Project 2025 to make America white again. Deport and attack people of color. This is why we think MAGA is racist.”

A third user captured the upside-down logic driving Dhillon’s claims, “Up is down. War is peace. Whites are discriminated against. The insanity of this administration only continues to get worse.” Adding, “I’m white. I’ve been embarrassed many times by my privilege while others suffer because of it. White MAGAts are the most insecure individuals like never seen before.”

But now she is having trouble recruiting conservative lawyers who believe that white people are the true victims of civil rights violations.

“All the big law firms I’m talking about, they’re captured by the left, and so they will happily grant 100 or 1000 hours to a lawyer to go do a death penalty case on some technical foul that may have occurred, or pro-abortion work,” she said.

“We do not have institutions like that, large institutions like that on the right.”

No More Investigations into Police Abuse

She also did not mention that the United States Department of Justice was created in 1870 during the Ulysses S. Grant administration in the wake of the Civil War to prosecute Ku Klux Klan members.

The Civil Rights Division was created in 1957 during the Dwight D. Eisenhower administration after the Civil Rights Act of 1957 was passed, which was designed to protect Black people’s voting rights who had been disenfranchised by state and local laws in the South.

And while some progress has been made since then, there is still much work to do, especially when it comes to law enforcement officers racially profiling Black people, which happens daily in the United States.

However, the second thing Dhillon did after her confirmation was to cancel consent decrees in Minneapolis and Louisville — which were put in place by the Biden administration after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police.

Dhillon also cancelled investigations into civil rights abuses on police departments in Phoenix; Oklahoma City; Memphis, Tennessee; Mount Vernon, New York; Trenton, New Jersey; as well as the Louisiana State Police — all of which have well-documented civil rights abuses against Black people, as Atlanta Black Star has reported over the years.

“Today, we are ending the Biden Civil Rights Division’s failed experiment of handcuffing local leaders and police departments with factually unjustified consent decrees,” she stated in a press release issued in May.

In other words, she believes it’s better for police to investigate themselves, which has proved over and over to be a failed remedy.