‘Crazier By the Hour’: Trump Let One Lingering Fear Push Him Over the Edge and the Midnight Attack He Just Unleashed Has Crossed a Line Even the White House Knows It Can’t Defend

President Donald Trump used a high-stakes flight to China to launch yet another deeply personal public broadside, publicly demanding the firing of a congressional aide he accused of making Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell “look foolish.”

But the way Trump handled it is what truly set off alarm bells, with critics warning the president appears less restrained and more willing than ever to push these public confrontations into dangerous new territory.

US President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines to their visit to Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing on May 15, 2026. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump was in the air aboard Air Force One early Wednesday just after midnight on May 13 when he suddenly fired off a raged-filled post on his Truth Social platform above a professional photo of Robert Karem, the majority clerk for the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

Karem’s offense? McConnell was getting ready to wrap up a hearing Tuesday with Defense chief Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, who were testifying about Trump’s unapproved war on Iran and a massive trillion dollar-plus defense budget proposal, but several Democrats still had questions.

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Karem let McConnell know the hearing wasn’t over yet but his remarks were overheard on the senator’s microphone.

A furious Trump blasted Karem in the Truth Social post.

“The guy that came up to Mitch McConnell today when McConnell thought the hearing was over, and started speaking in his ear for Mitch to belatedly introduce some other people, all Democrats and, by doing so, made Mitch look foolish and completely out of it, should be immediately fired!” Trump ranted.

That is a false statement. All members of the subcommittee, including Democrats, are allotted time to ask questions. Karem was simply helping McConnell, the committee chair, stay on track and not adjourn the meeting before his Democratic colleagues had a chance for questions, but critics say Trump twisted the exchange between McConnell and Karem to fit his own narrative.

“This was a case where Mitch wasn’t confused, he just didn’t understand why he was being asked to do something when it was too late, and people were wrapping up to leave — They wanted to go home,” Trump continued before lambasting Karem by name.

“His name is Robert Karem, he is a Never Trumper, and was grandstanding — trying to show how ‘important’ he was!” the president crowed, but he wasn’t finished and perhaps what he said next is the real reason for the post.

“Karem has tremendous Democrat support, far greater than he should have, and is praised relentlessly by Obama’s people. He is probably the reason why Mitch McConnell is stupidly opposed to terminating the Filibuster, and refuses to help with a 97% issue, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. FIRE THE BUM!” Trump raged.

Social media erupted in anger calling Trump out, questioning his mental stability and labeling him “the worst president in history.”

🚨 TRUMP’S MASTERSTROKE: “FIRE THE BUM!” – Exposing Robert Karem, McConnell’s Never-Trumper Éminence Grise Sabotaging America First from the Shadows💥



In the grand theater of the Republic, elected senators deliver the lines while unelected operators like Robert Karem direct from… https://t.co/p4LfrN445G pic.twitter.com/MwG7I3j2oW — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) May 13, 2026

“In a few weeks this will look like child’s play. Not only is he declining cognitively, he is becoming more erratic as we get closer to the midterms and they understand the depths of what they’re going to have to do in order to have a chance at remaining in power, democratically,” a Threads user declared.

“Batcrap crazy & crazier by the day/hour. He’s dangerous. No one elected does anything about it. They talk about it and that’s it. DO SOMETHING BEFORE WE LOSE ALL OUR RIGHTS!!!,” a proud Californian fumed on Threads.

“Is this not doxxing???? Beyond deranged either way, mental illness on full display,” this poster declared.

Others blame his “deranged” message on Trump’s own narcissism.

“He”s is scared b/c he sees himself in Mitch McConnell, as neither is cognitively able to be competent leaders.”

This user wondered, “That is not how any of that works…What a petty manipulative unnecessary asshole move to do…Never mind if these staffers deserve firing..This is uncalled for.”

Trump has been trying to force the Senate to eliminate the filibuster in order to pass a controversial bill that would fundamentally change how Americans register to vote.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act or SAVE Act requires 60 votes to pass the Senate if Democrats filibuster the bill, which they would. But Republicans don’t have enough support.

Under guise of their so-called SAVE America Act, Trump & Republicans are trying to rig the midterm elections.



If this was really about ensuring all Americans can vote, they would agree to guarantee that all citizens get a free ID. But that’s not their plan. pic.twitter.com/fq0BgqgLAM — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) March 22, 2026

Trump has been berating senators for months now, demanding they end the filibuster so they can pass his SAVE Act on a simple majority vote, but Republicans are well aware that that move comes with major risks for their party if and when they lose the majority.

The House has already passed the measure which would require voters to show proof of citizenship, either a birth certificate or passport, when registering to vote, then a photo ID at the polls.

The other bizarre thing about Trump’s angry post is, although he called Karem a “Never Trumper,” the president actually nominated him to serve as assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs in 2017, according to The New Republic.