‘Looks Like He Fell: Cameraman’s Tight Shot Exposes Trump’s Insecurities as Viewers Question What Really Happened Behind the Scenes

A cameraman at the White House unwittingly set off a firestorm on social media after sharing viral footage from inside the White House.

President Donald Trump called a press conference to announce his plans to eliminate vehicle fuel economy standards that were implemented under President Joe Biden.

As the Oval Office was filling with people for the announcement, a cameraman zoomed in on Trump, and what was captured on film has the internet wishing they never saw the video.

People are in hysterics after a cameraman zooms in too close on Donald Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A viral Threads video was shared on Dec. with the caption, “Someone give this camera operator a high five,” along with a laughing-crying emoji. The clip shows Trump sitting at his desk with several members of the auto industry standing behind him.

As the president waited to get started, the camera zoomed in extremely close to his face, so close that everyone agreed it was too close for comfort. The cameraman appeared to be getting his camera in focus and finding the right light balance, but many found it alarming, to say the least, after zooming in.

Trump’s face looked more orange than usual, and the camera zoomed in close to catch him giving a grin before the camera zoomed back out. However, the closeness of the shot clearly indicates that it isn’t just self-tanner that the president uses on his face to look tan, but also makeup.

Either way, social media users were taken aback after viewing the clip online, and one user replied, “That should come with a trigger warning!”

“Geez, put a warning on that. That’s terrifying,” added another, prompting another user to joke, “Jumpscare!”

Viewers said it was “the most disgusting thing I’ve have ever seen on tv,” after the close-up of Trump’s appearance. A few suggested he may have recently taken a fall, “He’s all puffy, he looks like he fell.”

“Now I understand why he called that woman a “piggy”…because he’s always projecting, he’s the one that looks like a pig!” said one person, while another said, “His eyes are dead like a shark’s. No offense to sharks. And his eyelids look weird. Like, lizard/frog.”

One person remarked on Trump’s doctor giving him a glowing health report. The president had a checkup in October at the Walter Reed Medical Center, and Dr. Sean Barbabella later suspiciously claimed that Trump weighed 224 pounds and was 6 feet 3 inches tall.

“Ooof he looks rough. I doubt his vision is even holding up 100% Shame on his doctor for going along with this charade,” wrote another user.

Several users also replied that Trump is definitely wearing makeup in the video. One wrote, “Usually there’s a line an inch in front of his ear and at his jaw because he’s terrible at doing it himself. There’s also a lot more makeup, especially on his nose. Looks like a very full coverage foundation plus his favorite orange on top.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie confirmed that Trump wears makeup during an appearance on the podcast “Advisory Opinions,” and he revealed that while the two were campaigning together years ago — this likely was the 2016 campaign — he saw the president putting his makeup on.

“I heard him yell, ‘Chris, come here.’ So, OK. I walked back to the bedroom, and he was putting makeup on himself. He does his own makeup. You might be shocked to learn.”

Trump also tried to get Christie to wear some, but he declined.