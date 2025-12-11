‘WTH??’: Trump Takes a Swing at Top Official Who Refuses to Bow — Only to Spiral Into a Word Salad, and His Clumsy ‘Correction’ Makes Everything Worse

Donald Trump is no stranger to tossing out insults, but his latest attempt boomeranged right back at him — and left the room wondering where he was even going with it.

During a White House meeting this week, the president seemingly tried to take a dig at Jerome H. Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, and he ended up digging a hole for himself instead.

Trump has spent months vowing to fire Powell, but with the Fed chair’s term expiring in May 2026 regardless, and expressed plans to replace him when asked during a Dec. 10 meeting.

The president said he would be meeting with former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh that day to discuss potential successors.

Seated at the conference table, Trump tripped over his words and wandered into a bizarre comment about Powell’s hair before the 79-year-old circled back to deliver his insult at the Fed chief.

Trump bragged, “We’re scheduled to be at four percent, which is pretty amazing,” before trying to toss out a dig and immediately tripping over his own words. “Because we have a, you know, dead head, fed… fed hair — I mean, this guy — the head of the Federal Reserve, is a stiff.”

He tried to clean it up, but the damage was done — and no one had a clue what “hair” was supposed to mean. His attempt to correct himself only made the whole moment even worse.

Trump was promptly mocked on social media for his tongue-twisting routine, and several users commented on what is seemingly Trump’s declining sanity.

“WTH did he just say?” was the most asked question about his latest verbal meltdown. Another said, “Grandpa is mixing up his words again.”

Suspecting other reasons, a third viewer noticed, “The severe slurring from the dementia,” while another agreed, “Another dementia sign. His brain said head and went to hair rather than chair.”

People made a number of statements saying Trump was “malfunctioning,” or he was simply “wasted” from the night before due to his “depleted and exhausted” state. His inability to correct himself — let alone acknowledge that he misspoke — only fueled more commentary.

Another user also joked that Trump sounded like “uhhhh mumble mumble mumble,” while one observer pointed out, “You know MAGA is humiliated but they don’t want to admit it.”

“Grandpa needs a nap,” joked another. Yet no one could figure out where “hair”

Trump also stumbled over his words during his Sept. 30 speech at the Marine Corps Museum in Quantico, Virginia, intended to rally military leaders quickly turned heads for all the wrong reasons.

During the address, he appeared to fumble his words, mixing up phrases and even asking a confusing question that referenced “Razin Caine” in place of “raising Cain,” leaving viewers questioning his clarity and cognitive state. The mix-up revived a long-running anecdote from Trump’s political history about a general named “Razin Caine,” whom he had previously referenced inaccurately. Critics pointed to the gaffe as part of a broader pattern of verbal miscues in Trump’s recent public appearances.”

Altogether, Trump’s latest stumbles have added fresh fuel to ongoing questions about his clarity and overall health, especially as social media users sound the alarm about his appearances, slurring, slips, and scrambled phrases. Still, with every viral moment prompting the same worried debate, many are wondering how much longer he or the White House can keep brushing off obvious concerns about what’s really going on behind the podium.