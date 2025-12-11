‘Girl, That Wig Is Coming Off’: Michelle Williams’ Performance Goes Off the Rails When Cameras Catch Close-Ups of What She Couldn’t Hide

Michelle Williams is getting roasted over a clip from one of her many Broadway plays — and it’s not her vocals catching heat. No one’s questioning her talent, but something else entirely is getting dragged all over social media.

The former Destiny’s Child member was fully in character as Viola Van Horn in “Death Becomes Her,” a role she’s held since November 2024. While belting out “Don’t Say I Didn’t (Warn You),” Williams looked stunning onstage — but one distracting flaw had fans shaking their heads instead of applauding.

Michelle Williams’s wig appears to be lifting off her head and cameras caught it all during her live performance. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Williams, dressed in a black sparkly hooded dress, performed live on the “Today” show to celebrate the first anniversary of the play in October. However, zoomed-in shots show the singer should have spent more time in hair and makeup, as viewers noticed Williams’ wig was not fully secured on her head.

The issue seemed to be concentrated around her temples, where the wig’s lace looked lifted instead of secured to her scalp. The forehead area, by contrast, was well-blended and showed no visible lines of demarcation — making the lifted sections stand out even more on camera.

However, fans could not seem to focus on her performance because her hair looked like it was moments away from lifting clean off her head.

A fan base page called Destiny’s Child Brazil reshared the video with the intent to show Williams some love. But not every fan followed suit.

One person, acting as if they were talking to Williams directly, wrote, “Girl, that wig is coming off.”

Someone else who noticed the wig lifting shared a reason why they think it was happening. They said, “Wig is detaching from your head! Too much make up.”

A third person pointed the blame elsewhere they said, “I’m very disappointed in ur hairstylist.”

Michelle Williams’s wig appears to be lifting off her head and cameras caught it all during her live performance. (Photos: destinyschildbrazil/Instagram)

A fourth person took a different approach and spun the situation into a positive. They said, “So basically the vocals were so good she snatched her own wig. Not too much on the queen.”

Some people may be able to let it slide, since it’s rare that Williams has a bad hair day. Even from her Destiny’s Child days, she kept her hair laid in those sew-ins and extensions. Most of the time she wears her hair in a long body wave curl or straightened, and usually with a middle part, side part and sometimes bangs. No matter the style, it typically looked good.

And it seems that the “Say Yes” singer is willing to drop some racks to make sure she’s getting the proper tender love and care for her hair on top of a beautiful hairstyle.

Back in August she headed to Broadway to get her hair done by luxury hairstylist Dee Michelle. The stylist gave Williams her first invisible K-tip hairstyle in what she calls “the VIP experience.”

Based on the clip posted by the stylist, Williams was able to get her hair washed along with a moisture treatment. Her extensions were also custom colored to a honey blond ombre. According to the stylist, the grand total of the appointment was $7,925.

It’s possible Williams paid more or less than that because the stylist wrote that in the caption. She said, “The price shown reflects the standard rate for this service and does not reflect the rate paid by the individual featured.”

So while it’s not known the exact price she paid, since the stylist’s starting price is at $4,200, it’s assumed that she still paid a pretty penny.

Hopefully, she didn’t have to pay that much for the lifting wig.