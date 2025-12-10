‘My Brain Was Like OWWW’: Vanessa Bell Calloway Says Laurence Fishburne Hit Her So Hard During Tina’s Cake Scene, She Wasn’t Ready for What Came Next

Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway recently confirmed that the famous face slap from the 1993 Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do with It” was the real deal.

In a startling confession, Callowway revealed details about the infamous “cake scene,” where Laurence Fishburne slapped her across the room was not fully staged — the hit delivered landed harder than expected, and the take that made it into the film captured the exact moment his hand actually connected with her face.

Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway has dropped a bombshell about her iconic “cake scene” with Laurence Fishburne in “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” (Photos by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET+; Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

In the film, Calloway plays Jackie, Tina Turner’s friend and background singer. In one of the movie’s most iconic scenes, she steps in to defend Tina, played by Angela Bassett, when Ike Turner, played by Fishburne, humiliates her at a diner by shoving her face into a cake, giving fans the infamous line, “Eat the cake, Anna Mae.”

As Jackie attempts to protect Tina, the confrontation escalates. Her fearlessness enrages Ike, leading him to slap her so hard that she crashes to the floor.

Now, Calloway, 68, is clarifying that the infamous moment wasn’t just movie magic in an interview with CocoaButter.

“They wanted to put the double in for slap,” she said, explaining that she told the director to keep her in the scene so she “could be in the moment.”

Calloway added that she was instructed to follow cues from the stunt choreographer to make the scene look realistic without taking any real impact. But she and Fishburne mistimed the stunt, resulting in him actually hitting her.

“He slapped the living s**t out of me,” she recalled, admitting she instantly felt the pain from the blow.

“It was like one side of my brain was like OWWWW, and the other side was like, ‘Oh, keep going Vanessa, this is going to be good,” Calloway said with a laugh.

The actress shared that although she pushed through to complete the shot, everyone on set immediately realized what had happened. “Everybody knew I had gotten slapped foreal, and because we were really into it, he really slapped me.”

She said she continued the scene until the director yelled cut, and once the take was finished, the crew rushed to her with ice packs. Ultimately, the iconic moment was captured in that swift — and painful — take.

“And I mean he slapped the poop out of me,” Calloway repeated.

Reactions quickly poured in after The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of Calloway’s interview on Instagram.

“So he really slapped that lady into a backflip like that?!” asked one fan.

“Laurence got too deep into character,” joked another. Someone else followed up with, “That man had that Ike spirit on him.”

Another person wrote, “Literally look like it. I woulda got fired that day because we woulda tore that diner DOWN.”

And one follower added, “Looking back they robbed all of them of Oscars…from Angela to the directors smh.”

“What’s Love Got to Do with It” remains one of the most successful biopics of all time. The film grossed more than $39 million worldwide and earned 16 award nominations, including Best Actor and Best Actress Oscar nods for Fishburne and Bassett. Calloway also earned a NAACP Image Award nomination for her supportive role. The film’s soundtrack reached No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and produced a top 10 hit on the Hot 100, “I Don’t Wanna Fight.”

Calloway’s breakout role was as Princess Imani Izzi, who was initially set to marry Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem character in the 1988 comedy “Coming to America.” Since then, she has gone on to star in over 150 films and television roles, including “The Inkwell,” “Crimson Tide,” “The Brothers,” and Bounce TV’s “Saints & Sinners.” Her more recent roles include “The Black Hamptons” on BET+ and Netflix’s “The Vince Staples Show.”