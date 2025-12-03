‘He Went Black and Still Went Back’: Tina Turner’s Widower Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring with New Woman Who Looks Nothing Like the Singer

Tina Turner’s widower, Erwin Bach, has seemingly moved on two years after losing the “Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll” in 2023.

Bach once stood quietly beside Turner after she fled to Europe to rebuild her life, her career, and reclaim her voice. Now, the longtime music executive is back in the dating world with someone new — and fans are already speculating that his dating pattern and “taste for chocolate” is long gone.

Tina Turner’s husband has moved on with a new partner, prompting mixed reactions from protective fans. (Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The 69-year-old producer is now publicly seeing American widow Christina de Labouchere.

Daily Mail photos captured the pair strolling through Milan, while holding shopping bags and easy smiles that didn’t appear overnight. Observers noted that Bach is still wearing a ring on his wedding finger, adding another layer of curiosity to an already emotional moment for Tina’s supporters.

Once the photos hit the timeline, readers zoomed in fast — not just on the woman’s pale complexion, but on how drastically different she looked from Tina. One comment kept popping up: “I thought once you went Black, you never went back.” Another followed right behind it: “He went Black and still came back. LOL.”

From there, the side-eyes about his shifting dating pattern turned into full-blown commentary about his hefty inheritance from Turner’s estate.

“He’s moved on quickly. Spending all of Tina’s money on that harlot,” another chimed in, to which someone else replied, “Tina left it to him, so it is HIS money now.”

Coming to Bach’s defense, one person noted, “He gave away all Tina Turner’s money to charity towards music. He kept zero cent of her money. He is worth $200 million, himself, of his own money. That is more money that he can spend in his lifetime.”

A fifth person wrote, “Good for him. It’s been 2 1/2 years, not like it’s 2 1/2 weeks or mi this lol I’m sure Tina wouldn’t want him alone and miserable and if he’s still wearing his wedding ring, he still feels that love for her. This lady may or may not be more than just a friend, but in any case, it’s not our business.”

The attention on Bach’s personal life isn’t happening in a vacuum.

The “Proud Mary” singer’s rise from a small Tennessee town to the heights of music history still resonates. Born Anna Mae Bullock, Tina survived a turbulent childhood, earned eight Grammys, and shaped generations through her music and legacy.

Known for her electrifying stages around the world, in the early years, she performed with her abusive ex-husband, Ike Turner. Ike and Tina got married in 1962 and divorced in 1978 after a bloody physical altercation in the backseat of a limo.

In her autobiography, “I, Tina,” the “Nutbush City Limits” singer detailed how Ike would beat her repeatedly during their relationship, but was never able to break her unmistakable voice and spirit.

Bach entered that story long after the chaos of her early years.

They met in the 1980s and began a decades-long partnership built on loyalty and admiration Turner often claimed she had long searched for. Their connection deepened over time, with the couple eventually settling in Switzerland and building a private life together. Bach famously donated a kidney to Tunrner, a gesture that became symbolic of the way he stood beside her as she fought through serious health challenges.

Many are still adjusting to photos of Bach holding hands with a new woman, even though de Labouchere suffered her own loss when her aristocrat husband passed away the same year Tina died. The two reportedly met through overlapping circles near Gstaad, Switzerland, with mutual friends opening the door to conversation, companionship, and eventually the romance now making headlines.

Still, the public’s focus isn’t only on Bach’s new partner, but on wondering what the estate is doing about her image and likeness since her passing, particularly a statue built in honor of Turner near her Tennessee roots — one that many argue doesn’t resemble the woman who moved millions.

Likewise, her devotees were outraged when one of her alleged hairdressers started selling a wig with her name on it, which was not her signature moptop.

Whether fair or not, the sentiment reveals just how deeply her supporters still guard her image and how closely they watch the man who stood beside her until the end.

And whether fans agree or critique, while Bach has found a new love, it’s clear to the world, he may never stop loving Tina.