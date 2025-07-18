‘Who Signed Off on This In the First Place’: Tina Turner Wig Gets Removed from Her Site as Backlash Erupts Online

Tina Turner’s estate thought they had found the perfect way to honor the late Queen of Rock and Roll’s legendary style, but fans had a very different reaction when a $1,000 wig hit the market this week, claiming to capture her iconic look.

Within hours of its debut on Turner’s official website, the controversial hairpiece became the target of relentless online mockery, forcing BMG, the custodians of the star’s image and likeness, to hastily remove it from all platforms amid a firestorm of criticism that left admirers questioning whether anyone truly understood what made their beloved icon so special.

Tina Turner’s estate quickly pulled a $1,000 wig from her website after fans mocked it mercilessly online, saying it looked nothing like the rock icon’s legendary hairstyle. (Photo: Tina Turner/ @Facebook)

The controversy began when Turner’s official website quietly launched a hair unit purportedly inspired by the icon’s signature style.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the person who created the wig was Arthur Johns, Turner’s longtime hairstylist. The piece was marketed as an authentic tribute to the performer’s look, complete with a Certificate of Authenticity and a premium price tag of $933.46. Made from 100 percent Remy human hair, the wig was positioned as a collector’s item for devoted fans seeking to channel Turner’s iconic energy.

Instead of celebration, the launch triggered an immediate backlash that spread across social media like wildfire, with multiple commenters noting the wig’s resemblance to Olivia Newton-John’s curly transformation from good girl to bad girl in “Grease.”

As one comment from social media captured the prevailing sentiment: “I thought this was announcing a Grease remake. Also Tina would NEVA!!!”

The negative response was so overwhelming that Turner’s estate pulled the product from all platforms within 24 hours, leaving behind only screenshots and incredulous social media posts.

Johns, who first worked with Turner in 1980 on an Olivia Newton-John TV special, is defending his work after facing a wave of negative feedback.

The hairstylist emphasized that the wig was a true representation of styles he had created for Turner in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He explained that fans rarely saw how Turner’s hair evolved during the heat of her performances, making it difficult to fully understand this new look. Johns has maintained that his creation was in line with what Turner had worn on stage during those years.

“Tina wore that hair,” Johns explained. “If you do your research, you’ll see that curl was very popular in the ’90s and through the early 2000s.”

Adding, “What you don’t see is Tina onstage after 25 minutes, working that hair, throwing her body around and having that hair blow up and just become wild. But that was the hair, that was the hairstyle, and that was the curl on the color that went with that.”

The online mockery continued to intensify as Hollywood Reporter followers questioned whether the tribute truly honored Turner’s memory.

“I think the question we’re asking is: ‘What’s hair got to do with it?'” one clever commenter wrote, playfully referencing the singer’s Grammy-winning anthem.

Another bluntly asked, “I mean who signed off on this in the first place.”

The criticism took on an even sharper edge with another user’s assessment: “She is definitely rolling in her grave! Please!”

Meanwhile, others resorted to contemporary internet humor, with one person dubbing the creation “Temu Turner,” jokingly nodding to the popular discount shopping platform.

The wig debacle stands in striking opposition to Turner’s actual relationship with her hair styling.

Those who worked closely with the performer knew she was intensely hands-on with her appearance, personally sewing and dyeing her own wigs because, as tour stylist Wayne Lukas revealed, “she said nobody did it well,” People magazine reported.

During her career, the “Proud Mary” singer kept an arsenal of 50 wigs during tours, each one meticulously maintained according to her exacting standards. Her perfectionism extended to every detail of her appearance, from the precise length of her dresses to the way garments moved with her dynamic choreography.

She was extremely meticulous about her image, and that precision extended to how she wanted to be portrayed on screen. At first, she was uncertain anyone could truly embody her essence. Fortunately, she was satisfied with Angela Bassett’s performance as the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Turner’s commitment to authenticity in her image makes the recent controversy particularly poignant.

She understood that her look wasn’t just about fashion — it was about embodying the fierce independence and raw power that defined her music. When she told Johns in 1980, “I’m not soul. I’m rock and roll — and I want my hair to fly,” she was articulating a vision that went far beyond mere styling.

The quick removal of the wig suggests that BMG, which controls Tina Turner’s image rights, realized the mistake right away. The controversy is a powerful reminder that Turner’s legacy—like her iconic hair—was unmatched because it was authentic and unapologetically hers.

And her fans won’t let anyone—not even her estate—mess with that.