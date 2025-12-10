‘Came Up There to See About His Daughter’: Georgia Father Shot to Death After Confronting Bojangles Shift Manager Who Allegedly Bullied 17-Year-Old at Work

A man was shot to death after trying to confront a Bojangles shift manager who was allegedly taunting his daughter at work.

The shooting took place on Sunday, Dec. 7, at a Bojangles in Palmetto, Georgia.

Dominique Goodman was shot and killed on December 7, 2025. (Photo: Courtesy of Family)

Police identified the shift manager as Maurice Nolan Evans and charged him with murder in the shooting death of Dominique Goodman.

According to WAGA, Goodman’s teenage daughter is an employee at the restaurant.

Family members say she called her father Sunday afternoon and told him that Evans had been bullying her.

Evans had been dismissed for the day, according to the family, and was in the parking lot when Goodman arrived at the restaurant.

Goodman reportedly tried to confront Evans over his daughter’s complaints, but the altercation escalated when Evans stepped out of his car and shot Goodman multiple times.

“I guess her and the manager might have got into it or something like that, so she called her dad, which any child would do, and the dad came up there to see about his daughter,” Marlene Lately, a relative of the victim, told WXIA.

A manager at Honda South in Morrow told Atlanta News First that Goodman worked at the dealership and was a top salesman for three years.

“I feel like she lost everything, her father, you know, she will never get him back. That’s sad and that man should’ve thought before he made that decision,” Lately said.

Along with the murder charge, Evans was also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into Fulton County Jail and waived his first court appearance.

Police confirmed Evans was an employee at the Bojangles where the shooting took place.

Bojangles sent local news outlets a statement in response to the shooting: