Meghan McCain Weighs In on Barack and Michelle Obama’s Mounting Divorce Rumors as Co-Host Claims Former First Family Lives ‘Separate Lives’

Meghan McCain is fueling the gossip fire claiming former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are close to separating.

The 40-year-old daughter of late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain addressed the unsubstantiated speculation of the Obamas breaking up on her “Citizen McCain” podcast.

Barack and Michelle Obama continue to face rumors about their alleged marital troubles. (Photos: @meghanmccain/Instagram; @barackobama/Instagram)

“I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people,” McCain told her podcast co-host and Puck journalist Tara Palmeri.

The former “The View” panelist added, “I’m talking about like very serious journalists, telling me that they’re hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true.”

Palmeri, 37, responded to Meghan by saying, “We’ve heard that for a long time. Like, I just heard that they live separate lives.”

McCain and Palmeri addressing the unproven whispers about the Obamas’ relationship was met with overwhelming disdain and ridicule on social media.

On Jan. 22, McCain and Palmeri shared a clip of their “Citizen McCain” conversation about the ex-POTUS and ex-FLOTUS to their respective Instagram pages.

“This is so disappointing,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section of McCain’s post.

A second person called out McCain, posting, “YI’m seriously disappointed that you’re discussing something that is obviously [a] false rumor. Shame on you.”

I have high hopes for this new Trump era and I wish the entire administration the best of luck. I truly hope Trump accomplishes everything he says he will.



Congratulations to Republicans – wokeness is dead and the democrat brand is in ashes.



Let's try not to screw it up. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 20, 2025

Other people took issue with McCain focusing on the Washington, D.C., rumor mill rather than the recent actions of the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House on Jan. 20.

An offended commenter asked, “Seriously? This is what you are talking about? How about discussing the 1600 pardons given to the insurrectionists for starters?”

Additionally, a critic stated, “Shame on you for spreading baseless, unfounded rumors. There are worse, real things happening in this country right now.”

The tabloid reports about the Obamas supposedly having marital troubles kicked into overdrive after Michelle skipped the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and the Trump inauguration.

Barack attended both events. His appearance at Carter’s service made news because he was seen having a friendly conversation with Trump after the two political rivals spent years attacking each other.

However, neither Barack nor Michelle has issued official statements about the divorce rumors. The former commander in chief did celebrate his wife’s 61st birthday on Jan. 17, with a loving message on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!” Barack wrote in his caption.

Barack, 63, began dating Michelle (née Robinson) in 1989. Three years later, the Democratic couple tied the knot at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. They share two daughters.

Michelle gave birth to Malia Obama on July 4, 1998. Natasha “Sasha” Obama arrived on June 10, 2001. They became the first family of the United States when Barack defeated Meghan’s father, John McCain, in the 2008 presidential election.

John McCain passed away on Aug. 25, 2018, at 81 years old. Before his death, he selected his 2008 presidential opponent, Barack Obama, to deliver a eulogy at his funeral. His surviving loved ones reportedly requested that Trump not attend the memorial service, per CBS News.