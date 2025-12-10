‘This Man Is Crazy…’: Trump’s Wildest ‘Sir’ Story Yet Spirals Out of Control — and One Detail Has Viewers Saying He Just Slipped and Confirmed Their Worst Suspicion

President Donald Trump launched into a fresh “sir” tale over the weekend but this one unraveled so strangely, so fast, that viewers said they were watching something far more revealing than another one of his well-worn fantasies.

What began as an awkward attempt to praise himself in front of a room of donors spiraled almost instantly, setting off a frenzy across social media as critics claimed one stray detail “confirmed” something far darker than a simple brag.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) before delivering remarks at the State Department Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation dinner at the U.S. Department of State on December 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

The moment unfolded during his remarks about crime in Washington at the State Department dinner for Kennedy Center honorees, where Trump abruptly veered into an off-script tale about “young women.”

“But we have, right now, the safest capital. We have a safer capital as anywhere in the world, and we have one of the most unsafe,” Trump said, contradicting himself before suddenly turning to the subject of women. “And I walk through the White House and I’ll see especially young women say, ‘Sir, thank you very much …’”

That was enough to set viewers off.

“Not another one of his transparently dishonest ‘Sir’ stories,” one user groaned. “No one respects this toad. That’s why he has to invent people that do.”

Others zeroed in on the disturbing imagery Trump casually introduced.

“They are saying, ‘sir, please don’t r>pe me, I heard about those Epstein files,’” another wrote, stunned at how unsettling the subtext had become.

“Why are there “especially young women” in the White House??” wondered another.

Another fumed, “They are saying thank you sir ‘for not groping me’ as they quickly move down the hall to their safe place.”

As Trump kept blathering, he added: “I know immediately what they’re saying. They’re not thanking me for wars that we stopped, they’re not thanking me for even the tax cuts or any of the other things we’ve done, they’re thanking me because they can actually walk to the White House, they feel safe now in the city, and they are.”

One observer noticed that Trump had veered away from his typical brand of “sir” stories.

“I guess he’s given up on the whole tall strong men with tears in their eyes and is now hallucinating that ‘young women’ are doing this.”

One user wrote, “So in his delusion there are rando hot chicks strutting around the White House calling him ‘sir’ and praising him, along with veiled come ons. THIS. Is the quintessential example of how mentally ill this dimwit is.” Another added, “This man is crazy..”

Trump forgot he was in public – while gawking at the young women walking by pic.twitter.com/ipjZZ61efc — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧🌊🌈 (@piyushmittal) September 10, 2025

The moment also hit a deeper nerve as renewed scrutiny over the Epstein files was boiling over and Trump’s bizarre “young women” anecdote only heightened the unease.

For years, Trump publicly downplayed his ties to Jeffrey Epstein despite photos, party footage, and interviews showing they knew each other well, and despite Trump once calling Epstein a “terrific guy.”

Now, with newly released files and images circulating again, viewers said they could practically feel Trump trying to distance himself from the scandal in real time — even as his own behavior kept dragging the association back into the spotlight.

The New York Times released a photograph from Jeffrey Epstein’s home, showing framed pictures on a desk.



Do I see Steve Bannon and Woody Allen behind the photograph of Trump and Melania, or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/gJHrOs9I03 — Red Pill USA (@Red_Pill_US) August 6, 2025

The clip also fed into ongoing concerns about Trump’s cognitive health. Physicians have been warning for months about what they view as a striking decline in his coherence, memory, and behavior.

Johns Hopkins psychologist Dr. John Gartner recently told the Daily Beast that he sees a “massive increase” in clinical signs of deterioration. Public health physician Dr. Vin Gupta echoed the alarm, citing Trump’s halting speech and incidents pointing to “age-related cognitive decline.”

Still, the White House insists that Trump is in “optimal” health. But a series of recent clips like the one from Saturday has only intensified scrutiny.

In a moment that I don’t EVER RECALL happening before, Donald Trump, slurring badly during an oval office propaganda event, opted to sit down pic.twitter.com/X9CCAhXssb — David Pakman Show (@davidpakmanshow) October 20, 2025

Last week, Trump forgot within seconds that he had refused to answer a reporter’s question, then delivered a disjointed monologue anyway. Weeks earlier, he repeatedly closed his eyes during a briefing on drug prices, a moment widely shared on social media. Then came last Tuesday’s cabinet meeting where Trump appeared to repeatedly doze off.

Saturday’s dinner came ahead of Sunday’s Kennedy Center ceremony after Trump and first lady Melania Trump skipped the event entirely during his first term.