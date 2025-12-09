‘He May as Well Told Her Good Girl’: Trump Butchers the Only Black Woman’s Name, Then Delivers a ‘Creepy’ Compliment Before Sealing It with a Kiss

Donald Trump‘s Kennedy Center tribute to music legend Gloria Gaynor went all the way left the second he botched her name like no one would notice.

The “I Will Survive” singer, the only woman and only Black honoree in this year’s class, stepped forward in the Oval Office as Trump prepared to drape the Kennedy Center medal over her neck.

Kennedy Centre Honours recipient singer Gloria Gaynor receives a medal from US President Donald Trump during the Kennedy Centre Honours medal presentation ahead of tomorrow’s ceremony, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, December 6, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Think He Grazed Her …’: Trump Big Kennedy Center Moment Derails as Fans Ignored His Speech and Zeroed In on the Visibly Uncomfortable Woman in Blue

“Nobody did it like Gloria Gaynor. Gloria, thank you very much,” Trump said in front of a crowd at the Dec. 7 event, before adding a bizarre statement. “That’s a good head of hair. That’s beautiful, thank you, Gloria,” he told her.

It wasn’t long before a short clip of their interaction hit Threads, and commentary spiraled as people zeroed in on the way he said her name, the oddly intimate compliment, and the kiss he placed near her hair — each detail landing with a tone that made the interaction feel less like an honor and more like a moment she had to politely endure.

One person wrote, “He called her Glorier… haha!!”

Another added, “Glorier??? A good head of hair (wig) … Disturbing.”

A third couldn’t get past the gesture itself: “One hit wonder, Gloria. He kissed your hair yuck.”

Someone else pushed the comparison further: “He may as well have patted her on the head and told her ‘good girl.’”

Others were frustrated by the power dynamic in the room, with one noting, “And she smiles and says thanks… a beautiful head of hair. The only person of color in the room made a fool of. Shame on her.”

Another declared, “Gloria Gaynor? So disappointing. ‘I Will Survive’ is permanently off my karaoke repertoire.”

Gaynor, 82, remained focused on the honor itself, telling People she was genuinely shocked and grateful to be recognized alongside such a seasoned group of artists.

Her catalog stretches across decades, but nothing surpassed the impact of “I Will Survive,” the disco anthem that sold more than 15 million copies and eventually secured a place in the National Recording Registry. The singer also reached the Top 10 with her cover of “Never Can Say Goodbye,” but “I Will Survive” became both her signature and a cultural touchstone for generations.

While Gaynor accepted her medal with grace, another emotional moment unfolded nearby.

Monique Frehley, the daughter of late KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, stood close as Trump honored the class. Still grieving her father’s recent passing, she stepped forward to accept his medal with a visible mix of composure and strain.

She shook Trump’s hand, but the tension in her face didn’t escape viewers, who immediately connected her expression either to her being uncomfortable about him accidental brushing her or to the weight of accepting such an honor weeks after losing him.

Still, there was a completely different clip from a previous event that also made headlines.

As Trump later enjoyed his go-to anthem, “YMCA,” at the World Cup draw the previous day, a woman behind him suddenly popped up and began imitating his signature dance moves, where he pumps his arms up and down. Her husband nudged her back down, but not before the moment went viral.

In the end, the moment said far more about Gloria Gaynor than it did about the awkwardness surrounding her.

Even with Trump mispronouncing her name, the unusual compliment, and a kiss she didn’t ask for, she carried herself with the same steadiness that made her an icon in the first place.

The woman behind one of the most enduring anthems in music history walked away untouched by the noise, reminding everyone that the power of “I Will Survive” has always rested in her ability to rise above anything placed in front of her.