‘That Is Going Way Too Far!’: Pam Bondi’s Latest Unhinged Threats Were So Authoritarian Viewers Say It Should Be Enough to Have Her Disbarred

The nation’s top law enforcement officer is once again stepping all over the U.S. Constitution and trashing the First Amendment in an effort to stifle voices and views she doesn’t like or doesn’t agree with, just like her boss, President Donald Trump.

In an interview on Fox News, Attorney General Pam Bondi went off on a wild tangent taking aim at unnamed “lawmakers” and “news anchors” over their criticisms of the Trump administration’s National Guard deployments to American cities in the months leading up to the deadly attack on two Guard troops on patrol in Washington near the White House on Nov. 26.

Attorney General Pam Bondi conducts a news conference at the Department of Justice on Thursday, December 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

During the interview on “Fox & Friends,” Bondi heard weekend host Griff Jenkins ask for her reaction to his statement — framed as a question — in which he linked progressive opposition to the troop deployment to Wednesday’s attack on the two Guard members.

“We have just witnessed for months several Democratic politicians blasting, decrying the administration’s effort to put Guard troops in cities like Memphis, into these cities like Washington,” Jenkins said. “You just had one of them, [Michigan Sen.] Elissa Slotkin last week talking about, warning that the National Guard was going to shoot Americans, but yet we saw just the opposite. This appears to be a targeted, blatant attack on the Guard troops. Your reaction?”

“What these lawmakers are doing, what some of these news anchors on other networks are doing, what their guests are saying, is disgusting. It’s despicable,” Bondi responded.

“They should be praising our men and women in law enforcement,” she demanded.

“And we are looking at everything they have said and why they said it and if they encouraged acts of violence,” the attorney general threatened, echoing the administration’s rhetoric in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“But it is, it’s actually sad what our country has come to with these progressive left idiots,” she added.

Social media lit up with users slamming her anti-American diatribe against freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

This Threads user demanded her job, “She needs to be disbarred.”

Another proclaimed, “That is going way too far!!!”

“WTF,” this one remarked and still another declared, “She’s Unhinged.”

“Wipe the sh-t off your nose Pam. Can’t wait for you to be behind bars disbarred,” Threads user Banana Perkins stated.

After the ambush on two Guard members on Nov. 26, Bondi’s boss repeatedly blamed Biden for allowing the suspect, a 29-year-old Afghan national, into the country.

But it turns out while the alleged shooter was allowed into the country after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan in August of 2021 under former President Joe Biden on an asylum request, it was actually under the Trump administration that the request was approved after thorough vetting in April of this year, according to CNN.

The suspect, identified as a Washington state resident who drove across the country to Washington before the attack, is now facing first-degree murder charges after 20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom was critically injured and later died from her injuries. Her colleague, 24-year-old Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, is still hospitalized in critical condition, according to ABC News.

Beckstrom and Wolfe were deployed to Washington in August along with more than 2,000 other federalized National Guard troops, ostensibly to fight crime, ABC reported.

The day before the shooting on Nov. 25 Trump bragged about the military takeover of the nation’s capital, claiming the city was one of the most dangerous in the country and now it’s “totally safe.”

He also repeated a false claim he’s been making for weeks that there’s been no murders in Washington in months. The city’s Metropolitan Police Department has logged at least 62 homicides since May, including one last week.

Trump has spent months attacking journalists, calling them names, especially women reporters, and suggesting broadcast licenses of media outlets he doesn’t like should be pulled.