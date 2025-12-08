‘Why Is She Like This?!’: Pam Bondi Walks Into a Reporter’s Trap, Goes Overboard Trying to Match Trump’s Rage — Then Crosses a Line That No One Saw Coming

Attorney General Pam Bondi barreled into controversy on Thursday when she walked straight into a reporter’s trap and tried to match President Donald Trump’s signature rage—only to unleash a tirade so over-the-top it immediately raised questions about how far she’s willing to go for him.

What should have been a routine Fox News appearance turned into a constitutional faceplant as Bondi began echoing Trump’s attacks on critics and threatening consequences for anyone who crossed them.

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by Pam Bondi (C), speaks before Bondi is sworn in as U.S. Attorney General in the Oval Office at the White House on February 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Senate confirmed Bondi as Attorney General with a 54-46 vote on Tuesday. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

It happened during an interview on “Fox & Friends,” where a leading question about progressive backlash to Trump’s National Guard deployments sent Bondi into a spiraling monologue.

Instead of answering, she launched into a sweeping denunciation of unnamed “lawmakers” and “news anchors,” accusing them of endangering the country and hinting the administration was now scrutinizing “everything they have said.”

During the interview on “Fox & Friends,” Bondi heard weekend host Griff Jenkins ask for her reaction to his statement — framed as a question — in which he linked progressive opposition to the troop deployment to Wednesday’s attack on the two Guard members.

“We have just witnessed for months several Democratic politicians blasting, decrying the administration’s effort to put Guard troops in cities like Memphis, into these cities like Washington,” Jenkins said. “You just had one of them, [Michigan Sen.] Elissa Slotkin last week talking about, warning that the National Guard was going to shoot Americans, but yet we saw just the opposite. This appears to be a targeted, blatant attack on the Guard troops. Your reaction?”

“What these lawmakers are doing, what some of these news anchors on other networks are doing, what their guests are saying, is disgusting. It’s despicable,” Bondi responded.

“They should be praising our men and women in law enforcement,” she demanded.

“And we are looking at everything they have said and why they said it and if they encouraged acts of violence,” the attorney general firmly threatened.

“But it is, it’s actually sad what our country has come to with these progressive left idiots,” she added in an elevated tone and emphasized speech.

Bondi’s passion and vitriol was no match for social media where users slammed her demeanor and anti-American diatribe.

This Threads user demanded her job, “She needs to be disbarred.”

Another proclaimed, “That is going way too far!!!”

“Why is she like this? Why does she talk like this? Why does she seem like she’s been lobotomized? I seriously can’t understand her as a human being,” another stated.

“WTF,” this one remarked and still another declared, “She’s Unhinged.”

“I’ve never liked her, but this is just laughable and sad. Like, is she ok? It’s so unserious and lacks any sort of power. Is she high? Is she drunk? Has her soul left her body? This does not seem like a human,” this Threads user wondered.

After the ambush on two Guard members on Nov. 26, Bondi’s boss repeatedly blamed Biden for allowing the suspect, a 29-year-old Afghan national, into the country.

But it turns out while the alleged shooter was allowed into the country after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan in August of 2021 under former President Joe Biden on an asylum request, it was actually under the Trump administration that the request was approved after thorough vetting in April of this year, according to CNN.

The suspect, identified as a Washington state resident who drove across the country to Washington before the attack, is now facing first-degree murder charges after 20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom was critically injured and later died from her injuries. Her colleague, 24-year-old Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, is still hospitalized in critical condition, according to ABC News.

Beckstrom and Wolfe were deployed to Washington in August along with more than 2,000 other federalized National Guard troops, ostensibly to fight crime, ABC reported.

The day before the shooting on Nov. 25 Trump bragged about the military takeover of the nation’s capital, claiming the city was one of the most dangerous in the country and now it’s “totally safe.”

He also repeated a false claim he’s been making for weeks that there’s been no murders in Washington in months. The city’s Metropolitan Police Department has logged at least 62 homicides since May, including one last week.

Trump has spent months attacking journalists, calling them names, especially women reporters, and suggesting broadcast licenses of media outlets he doesn’t like should be pulled.