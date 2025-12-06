Virginia NICU Nurse Accused of Snapping Newborns’ Bones Faces 20 Charges, Suspended License as State Reveals Hospital Hid Earlier Abuse for Weeks

A Virginia nurse who was charged with felony abuse and malicious wounding after allegedly breaking the bones of infants in a neonatal intensive care unit has had her license suspended and faces even more charges.

Charges were first announced against 26-year-old Erin Elizabeth Anne Strotman in January, stemming from a disturbing case in which several babies were found with unexplained fractures in the NICU unit of the Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.

Erin Elizabeth Ann Strotman, 26, was charged with felony child abuse and malicious wounding in connection with an investigation in which several newborn babies’ bones were mysteriously fractured at a Virginia hospital. (Photo: Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)

Strotman was initially charged with malicious wounding, child abuse and neglect, in connection with a 5-month-old boy whose bones were broken in November 2024.

A criminal complaint cited surveillance footage that reportedly showed Strotman taking the infant by his legs and pushing the child’s legs to the point his feet reached his head.

Gradually, as more evidence emerged, the case against her grew, and prosecutors ended up filing 20 child abuse-related charges against her for the injuries she allegedly inflicted on nine babies in total, according to WWBT.

Hospital administrators launched an internal investigation in November 2024 after three babies were found with “unexplainable fractures.” The hospital said the discovery resembled an incident in 2023 when four babies were also found with fractures.

The Henrico Doctors’ Hospital placed Strotman on paid administrative leave for a year following the incidents in 2023, but she was allowed to return to the hospital in late 2024.

The hospital’s policy dictates that all suspected cases of child abuse are to be reported within 24 hours of discovery. However, Virginia Department of Health officials stated that they weren’t notified about the 2023 incidents until weeks after they happened.

Between Aug. 5 and Sept. 5, 2023, four premature babies were found with “unexplained fractures,” but VDH or social services weren’t notified until Sept. 20.

The agency also learned that the hospital violated other policies after the staff reported they could not identify all personnel members who came into contact with each patient or collected lab results.

As the criminal case against Strotman developed, the Virginia Board of Nursing suspended her nursing license, concluding that “a substantial danger to public health and safety” warranted the decision.

State records show that Strotman was issued her license in May 2019. She began working at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital that same year. Her license was suspended in May 2025.