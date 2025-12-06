‘Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?’: Black Contractor Gets the Last Laugh After White Man Tries to Do a ‘Citizen’s Firing’ and It Backfires

An independent contractor in Wisconsin refused to back down when a fellow gig worker adopted a fake air of authority and tried to fire him, a shocking viral video shows.

After a 12-hour shift, the Black contractor, who goes by Izzybizzyy on social media, briefly stepped away from his post to check his official clock-out time. He later explained in the comments section of his November 22 TikTok video that his replacement was already there, waiting to start, when an unidentified white man began to badger him, threatening to kick him off the job.

Video screenshots show two workers who were involved in a confrontation. (Photos: TikTok/actingbaddizzy)

Faking the tone of a person in charge, the man brandished his name tag, indicating he was a supervisor, and barked, “You’re fired… You walked off your post.” He then cited a supposed “violation” of Instawork’s policy, the digital staffing agency that hired them both, but he didn’t have the receipts to back it up.

“You’re not my supervisor,” responded Izzybizzyy, “I don’t care who you are. Do not talk to me like that!”

In the video — captioned “POV: Karen tried to fire me” — it’s clear the so-called supervisor wasn’t expecting the epic pushback Izzybizzyy delivered while standing his ground, much to the delight of commenters.

“You’re not firing me. I’m going to talk to someone in actual charge because you obviously don’t know what you’re doing,” he told the workplace bully, maintaining a calm tone throughout the maddening interaction. “Who do you think you’re talking to! Go back to your post because I’m not your f*cking kid. I’m a grown-ass man.”

In the end, justice prevailed, and the comments section erupted in “likes” and applause when Izzybizzyy wrote the next day: “I went to work today. He got fired.”

“He tried to do a citizen firing,” laughed one commenter, with another added, “they are always in our business.”

“Great job standing up for yourself and managing to get your phone out to record!” wrote another, “No need for anyone to feel like they can talk to you any type of way.”

Indeed, one person’s sentiments echoed many comments when she said, “Love this!! So satisfying.”