‘Wait… She Said WHAT?’: Armed Robber Halts Family Dollar Hold-Up to Give Customer Health Advice, and the Internet Can’t Recover

A convenience store robbery had an unexpected plot twist that left the internet howling in laughter.

An armed woman was in the midst of robbing a Family Dollar in North Carolina when she paused to tell a bystander to choose a healthier beverage.

A viral video shows a woman with a gun at Family Dollar. (Photo: TikTok/taiwanp0)

A woman who goes by the handle TaiwanpO on TikTok went back to the store to buy juice and ended up right in the middle of a chaotic hold-up at gunpoint. She recorded the scene as it unfolded and posted the video on October 9. It has now reached 2.3 million views and led thousands in the comments section to jokingly reconsider their beverage choices.

The video, however, starts amid a very dangerous situation: a female robber is threatening a cashier’s life. She can be heard screaming loudly: “Quiet! Shut up now, or I’ll kill you right now!”

Seemingly oblivious to the danger, TaiwanpO walked back into the store after forgetting an item, and she caught the robber’s attention — some commenters believed her presence immediately defused the tension.

The robber asked what she was doing and then offered some dietary advice.

“I’m coming back into the store,” TaiwanpO quietly told her. “I’m getting some juice.”

“What kind of juice?” asked the gun-toting woman. “Get some water, ain’t no f*cking juice good for you, get some water.”

To drive the point home, she demanded, “Water! Now. And get the f*ck out.”

Minutes later, the police arrived, quickly disarmed the woman, and arrested her, according to a follow-up video. TaiwanpO confirmed that no one was hurt but noted that the robber’s young daughter, who had accompanied her to the store, witnessed the entire scene.

The top comment read, “Not her making you make healthier choices.” “Wait… she said WHAT,” another person wrote.

“I’d be done with juice from that point on,” wrote one convert to water. Another added, “she said, baby, not 32 grams of sugar NOT ON MY WATCH.”

Some people doubted the juice-drinker’s survival skills, “Not only did you proceed to enter the store, but you also carried on a whole conversation with that lady. I’m questioning your decision-making.”

But others felt the outcome would have been much worse had she not intervened. As one put it, “You lowkey de-escalated the situation.”