‘Do Not Ever Involve Me’: Sabrina Carpenter Torches Trump for Using Her Song, But It’s the White House’s Petty Jab That Sets Off a Firestorm

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter took a stand against Donald Trump, and now the Internet is spiraling over her response. On Dec. 1, the White House uploaded an Immigration and Customs Enforcement video montage of officers chasing and arresting purported illegal immigrants.

They captioned the post, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye,” a play off of Carpenter’s popular song “Juno,” which was used as the clip’s audio. The 26-year-old reacted to the unsettling highlight reel in a tweet that generated more than 88 million views within 24 hours on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2.

She wrote, “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.” Social media erupted with responses to Carpenter’s condemnation of being misaligned with the administration’s immigration crackdown tactics.

An X user commented, “I guess I’m a Sabrina Carpenter fan now.” An onslaught of people advised her to file a copyright infringement lawsuit. One such message states, “Sue him. 100% This is copyrighted work which is being used in a way that could affect your reputation and sales of your work.”

Multiple artists like Adele, Beyoncé, Usher, and others halted Trump’s use of their music for his campaigns and social posts. A third detractor suggested the “Cult Leader should just stick to the overuse of his favorite song ‘YMCA,’ where he does his awkward lil dance.”

A fourth individual wondered, “Why dont they use all those great artists that love him so much like Lee whatever his last name is. Or kid rock. Or someone else completely irrelevant.” On the flip side, MAGA tempers flared as they lashed out with insults like, “Your music sucks anyway.”

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

A second critic sarcastically tweeted, “So you’re giving all the money and licensing rights back, right?” seemingly alluding to the spike in streams “Juno” likely earned immediately after the hit was co-opted by Trump’s team. The most viral insult hurled at the “Espesso” superstar came from White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson.

She scoffed, “Here’s a ‘Short n’ Sweet’ message for Sabrina Carpenter: We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

While opposing views regarding Carpenter’s choice of words and the administration flooded social media, sidebar banter placed Taylor Swift at the center of the conversation. The ladies are friends and collaborators.

A tweet calling out the “Life of a Showgirl” songstress reads, “It’s crazy how insanely successful artists like sabrina and olivia speak up about the trump administration using their music yet taylor swift who’s arguably very influential with young women continues to stay silent.”

Swift publicly supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. As a result, Trump declared, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” during a fit of rage. In past years, like 2019 and 2020, she criticized his politics, namely his volatile and divisive rhetoric, further fueling his anger.

However, she was noticeably silent in November when the White House used her song “The Fate of Ophelia” in a pro-Trump post. Fans have speculated that her Americana persona and engagement to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce are subtle unconfirmed nods to a shift in her personal politics.