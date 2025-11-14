‘Wait, Is It Really Marla?? WTF?’: Trump’s Ex-Wife’s Gym Video Goes Viral After Fans Zoom In on Party Clips and Spot Her Hanging Around Him Without Melania

President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples, working out with a personal trainer has put a spotlight on the former model.

Maples, 62, married Trump, 79, in 1993 before the tabloid-headlining couple divorced in 1999. They share one daughter, Tiffany Trump, who was born in 1993.

The Von Archer Fitness & Lifestyle Instagram page shared photos of Maples in the gym. A video of the Georgia native getting in shape has been posted on her social media accounts, too.

The internet has a lot to say about Donald Trump and his current wife, Melania Trump, and his ex-wife, Marla Maples. (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; itsmarlamaples/Instagram)

Images of Maples’ fitness routine surfaced as clips that appear to show her partying with Trump at a Oct. 31 get-together at his Mar-a-Lago home and resort in Palm Beach spread online.

‘I Love Your Husband’: Before Melania, There Was Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s Second Wife Who Ended The Marriage with Four Words

Trump was filmed waving to cheering guests at the club. According to Patriot Takes, a well-dressed Maples was also present for the party taking place inside Mar-a-Lago.

“Oh, Marla. So disappointing, thought you had your head on straight,” one Trump critic expressed on X. Another observer on the app wrote, “He didn’t spend this much time with her when they were married.”

Several people noticed that Trump’s current wife, first lady Melania Trump, could not be seen alongside her husband as he happily greeted an adoring crowd in his Florida residence.

“Where is Melania?” an X user wondered. As far as the president still interacting with his ex, someone jokingly asked, “Did he bounce one of the checks to Melania and have to call in the second string?

Over on Threads, one poster responded to the Mar-a-Lago video of Trump and Maples by writing, “Wait, is it really Marla?? Wtf? I know Tiffany was there, but seriously?”

Trump entering the patio at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. Ex-wife Marla Maples is behind him. pic.twitter.com/4mZVfIMJIH — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 8, 2025

Additionally, at least one person wished that Maples was disgusted by crossing paths with Trump, posting, “I hope she muttered ‘asshole’ as he walked by.”

Despite splitting from the former “The Apprentice” television star in the late 1990s, Maples fully backed Trump’s third presidential run as the Republican nominee in the 2024 election.

“I’m ready. I am available if needed, and I’m not sitting back anymore,” Maples stated in July 2024 about helping Trump win back the White House.

Trump seemed excited to see ex-wife Marla Maples at his private election night party at Mar-a-Lago.



Trump held her arm and pat it three times.

Was that a kiss on Marla’s ear? pic.twitter.com/bILatvqY38 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 6, 2024

Maples also celebrated Trump’s victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris at Mar-a-Lago. She was spotted hugging the then-president-elect at his private election night party in November 2024.

Fast forward to April 2025, Maples proudly cheered Tiffany becoming a mother for the first time with her husband, Michael Boulos, whom she wed at Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

“A beautiful day celebrating my daughter Tiffany’s 1st baby shower surrounded by love, family, and dear friends,” Maples captioned an Instagram carousel featuring photos from the event.

Numerous Trump family members attended the shower in Miami, but Melania’s absence was notable, considering she was reportedly in the South Florida area around the same time.

Melania, 55, cited “prior commitments” with her and Trump’s 19-year-old son, Barron, was the reason given for her skipping her step-daughter’s pregnancy celebration. Tiffany gave birth to a son named Alexander Trump Boulos in May 2025.

Trump tied the knot with Melania in January 2005. Barron arrived the following year. The president also has three other adult children — Donald Trump Jr. (born 1977), Ivanka Trump (born 1981), and Eric Trump (born 1984) — with his first wife, the late Ivana Trump.

There has been longstanding speculation that the Trumps’ present marriage has been on the rocks for years. White House watchers have noticed Melania is rarely seen in public with her husband, and rumors suggest she no longer lives with him in the White House.