‘Look at How Tall Kaav Is!’: Gabrielle Union’s Photo Dump Sparks Frenzy as Fans Zoom In on Kaavia Wade’s Sudden Growth Spurt

Kaavia Wade is growing up fast, and the internet is acting like they just saw a time-lapse in real life.

Gabrielle Union posted new photos from the family’s Roman holiday, and fans immediately stopped scrolling to figure out how the tiny toddler they met a few years ago is suddenly stretching out like she’s ready for her own passport stamps and preteen attitude.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Dwyane Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, and Gabrielle Union attend the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 15, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

The “Bring It On” star stood proudly beside her husband and their daughter, but the comments weren’t about the city, the outfits, or the scenery. Quite a few were about how Kaavia — tall & confident— is looking like she skipped a few stages while nobody was watching.

In the collaborative post between her and her parents, many of their combined almost 50 million followers weighed in.

One person captured the moment perfectly, saying, “Such a beautiful family… little miss kaavia takes the cake.”

Another didn’t even bother with formalities and jumped straight in with, “Look at how tall Kaav is!”

A third chimed in from abroad, saying, “Kaavia James is getting so big,” and sending “blessing from Tivoli Garden Kingston Jamaica.”

Someone else couldn’t resist comparing her skills to her dad’s, with “Kaavia much better at knowing how to drink water from the fountain than Dwade,” while another joked at her playful tourist moment shown in the last picture, writing, “That’s how you do it, Kaavia!”

This new stretch in her stride didn’t come out of nowhere.

Just earlier this month, Union, Wade, and Kaavia posted a joint birthday carousel to mark her turning 7.

She strutted through that Hello Kitty-themed party in a shiny pink jumpsuit like she had been waiting all year to debut it. Pink balloons, custom cake, life-sized cut-outs — the whole thing sparkled the same way she did. One picture showed her grinning between Union, Wade, and her sibling Zaya, and even then fans could see the early signs of her leveling up.

Before that, she had another milestone moment when she graduated from kindergarten. Union shared a sweet TikTok video of her walking in a bright yellow cap and stole, looking proud, excited, and completely ready for the next chapter. Her long legs peeped out of her hot pink shorts, and her full natural hair bounced as she marched when her name was called.

You could already see hints of the taller, more self-assured girl who showed up in Italy.

But long before she was 7-and-stylish, Kaavia was known for being truthful with her expressions, earning her “Shady Baby” nickname. How do you think she got the nickname, “The Shady Baby? ”

Last Christmas gave fans one of her funniest classics when she sat at the table during the family’s attempt at “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and realized the adults had absolutely no idea what they were doing. She rolled her eyes, sighed with the seriousness of a seasoned auntie, and dropped her head like she needed a moment away from the chaos.

Underneath it all is the foundation that Union and Wade have intentionally built.

Since she was 3, they’ve taught her affirmations with music, rhythm, and repetition. Their mornings start with dance parties powered by songs like Chalie Boy’s “I Look Good,” all designed to make her walk out the door knowing exactly who she is.

Union adds in classics like “The Little Mermaid” and “Walking on Sunshine,” while Wade lifts her up, reminds her of her beauty, and makes her feel celebrated inside their home before the world has a chance to challenge her confidence.

They center her identity, her joy, and her self-worth every single day.

So when fans zoomed in on those Rome photos, shocked at her height and growth, they were really reacting to something deeper — the evolution of a kid raised to stand tall long before she got taller.

And if the comment sections are any indication, people are happily keeping up with every inch of her journey.