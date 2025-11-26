‘Advice from the Idiot Who Had a Son with His Maid?’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Shares Wisdom from Dad as Trolls Revive the Scandal That Broke Up Their Family

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, made a shocking admission about what she learned from her dad as trolls remind her of his past marital mistakes.

She and husband Chris Pratt share two daughters, Lyla Marie Schwarzenegger Pratt, 5, and Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, 3, and a 1-year-old son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt.

In a Nov. 10 episode of “Cat & Nat Unfiltered,” Katherine discussed how her approach to chores with her kids is similar to the way her father did with her, her siblings, and the child he welcomed outside their family.

(L to R) Arnold Schwarzenegger’s family. (Photo: Christoper, Christina, ex-wife Maria Shriver, Arnold, Katherine, and Patrick Schwarzenegger; Arnold and his son, Joe Baena. (Photos: Katherineschwarzenegger/Instagram; joebaena/Instagram)

‘What He Put Her Through’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Divorce Joke Reeks of Arrogance as His Hidden Son With the Nanny Unearths a Detail He Hoped to Bury

The conversation kicked off with Cat and Nat asking Katherine about the animals in her home. She revealed she took in pet chickens from a friend evacuating a natural disaster, agreeing without even realizing how much work — or how many rules — were involved. Katherine later had to give up the roosters after learning they aren’t allowed in Los Angeles.

She added that she had other chickens and cages to clean, hinting that her daughters help out, “And my girls are learning about chores.”

Katherine, who seemed eager to chime in about her advocacy for household tasks, said, “Oh I am very like, I guess, more traditional with the chores and also the implementation of the chores and the strictness of the chores. And this is like, probably a little bit of my father coming out, but my dad had no patience or excuses for not doing your chores.”

The mother of three then reflected on the time her father made her leave her school dance as a consequence of not finishing her chores.

“I was brought home from my semi-formal because I didn’t take my clothes out of the dryer and fold them and put them away,” she said. “And I came home from the semi-formal because of that. My dad was very strict about it.”

Like many children, Katherine was upset with her father for being so stern at the time.

“And I was always like, ‘This is terrible. How could you do this to us? Nobody has chores like this.’ Now I’m like, we’re doing the same thing,” she explained.

All is fair in love and divorce.



While attending Chris Wallace's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 78, joked about unfair money distribution in his divorce from Maria Shriver.



See his surprising comment here: https://t.co/BZFOfxPAMv pic.twitter.com/L3ikh6YDzK — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) September 20, 2025

Fans shared their reactions on MSN, but several of them were being messy about Katherine’s father and his affair.

One person who brought it up said, “ “Not to ruin a Family over an affair with a Maid? No one should listen to that Guy.”

Another person who had similar sentiments said, “Oh, I thought the lesson would be don’t do the housekeeper! This one is good too!”

“She took advice from the idiot who had a son with his maid??? tacky at best!!! I would not take pet advice from the rino,” noted a fourth person.

A third person wrote a message under the clip of the podcast’s page. They said, “It’s a shame her father wasn’t strict about keeping his pants on.”

Fans were referring to the scandal that broke up Arnold’s longtime marriage to journalist Maria Shriver. The couple, who married in 1986, had four children together, which included Katherine, 35, Christina, 33, Patrick, 32, and Christopher, 28.

In 2011, Shriver found out about Schwarzenegger’s affair with their housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, a dalliance that led to him fathering a son, Joseph Baena, — born five days after Christopher’s birth — with Baena. The couple announced their split that same year, but it took nearly 10 years for the divorce to be finalized in court documents.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver have maintained a cordial relationship despite the dissolution of their marriage.