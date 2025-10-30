‘Are His Lips Purple?’: Arnold Schwarzenegger Accuses Newsom and Trump of ‘Trying to Outcheat Each Other,’ But Internet Is Stuck on His Santa-Makeover

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s latest transformation has everyone buzzing, but it turns out his striking new look isn’t just for a movie role.

The “Terminator” star appeared on Jake Tapper’s CNN show, “State of the Union,” on Oct. 26.

The former governor of California spoke out against the state’s current governor, Gavin Newsom, and his redistricting efforts in the state. Schwarzenegger was the state’s Republican governor from 2003 to 2011.

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks out against California Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to stop Donald Trump’s redistricting plans. (Photos by Sean Rayford/Getty Images; Sean Gallup/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Newsom wants to redraw the congressional district maps in California to add more Democratic seats in the next election in response to President Donald Trump ordering Republican-led states to do so first. Voters in California will soon vote on Proposition 50, a measure that would grant redistricting ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

During his appearance on “State of the Union,” Schwarzenegger accused both Trump and Newsom of “trying to outcheat each other” with gerrymandering. According to CBS News, 62 percent of California voters approve of Newsom’s plan and support Proposition 50, and 75 percent of voters oppose Trump.

“Who can outcheat the other one? You know, Texas started it. They did something terribly wrong. And then all of a sudden, California says, ‘Well, then we have to do something terribly wrong.’ And then now other states are jumping in, and now this is spreading like wildfire all over the country.”

“And it saddens me to see that we’re going in the opposite direction,” he added. “Rather than having an independent commission draw the district lines.”

After the interview made the rounds on X, MAGA followers slammed Newsom’s plan with unhinged glee, forgetting that Trump was the first to order gerrymandering. However, many folks were more focused on the “True Lies” actor’s appearance on the program, as the 78-year-old former Mr. Olympian was sporting a white beard and a brown head of hair.

One user joked, “Arnold looks like he’s been licking Grape Kool-Aid mix.”

Another user asked, “Why are his lips purple?”

Former Cali Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was such a people's person, educated and listened to his citizens. I'd swap Gavin absolutely 1000% for Arnold again. Gavin Newscum is a disgrace, a proven liar, always gerrymandering and has serious issues. Gavin needs to go! — Brandon Lorenzo (@BrandonLorenzo) October 26, 2025

One user added, “He made his lips the same color as the hair on his head.”

“Unrelated, but Arnold has appeared to have entered his Santa Claus years,” noted one user, prompting another to type, “Dye it all or none of it.”

Another X user wrote, “Vanity wouldn’t allow his hair not to match his beard and eyebrows. AI.”

Fans are used to seeing the former Mr. Universe and action movie star fit and clean-shaven, but it’s possible that his new look could be for his role in the holiday film “The Man with the Bag.” And it would seem that Schwarzenegger has indeed entered his Santa Claus years, because he plays ole’ St. Nick in the film, per WISH News.

The timing couldn’t be more on-brand, as the former Mr. Universe is set to star in the upcoming holiday film “The Man with the Bag,” his first return to Christmas movies since “Jingle All the Way.” The new project follows a retired secret agent who’s pulled back into action to save Santa — a role fans say feels almost too fitting given Schwarzenegger’s recent transformation.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is Santa Claus in a New Christmas Movie currently filming in NYC 🎬🎅 “The Man with the Bag” is the name of this festive movie bringing Arnold and Alan Ritchson together! The both were filming today on Fifth Avenue and the child actress really seemed to… pic.twitter.com/h57A6bzn7o — New York Mickey (@MickmickNYC) December 17, 2024

The former bodybuilder recently told Healthline that it’s important to keep moving at his age to stay fit. He announced he was launching the You’ll Be Back campaign in partnership with Zimmer Biomet, a medical-focused technology company. People living with limited mobility due to joint pain will be invited to meet Schwarzenegger and to share their stories in a docuseries.

“I get it. It is scary. I’ve had my own health issues — shoulder surgery, hip replacement, and all of my heart surgeries for my congenital valve issue, and I think it’s very important that I’m open about it, because I see how it inspires people to act, and not just give in to their pain,” Schwarzenegger said.

“I believe in the phrase, ‘If you rest, you rust,'” he added. He stays in shape these days by skiing and bike riding. Schwarzenegger still lifts weights and said he also gets exercise by playing with his grandchildren and pets.

The You’ll Be Back initiative will launch in late 2025.