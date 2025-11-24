‘Who Raised You?’: Black Florida Homeowner Horrified After Random Rideshare Driver Defecated In His Driveway In Surveillance Video

Uber and Lyft launched an investigation after a Florida homeowner sent them a surveillance video allegedly showing one of their drivers urinating and defecating on his driveway.

The footage shows a female driver pulling into the driveway of a home in Miami Gardens, getting out of her car, and walking over to the passenger side.

Security cam footage shows the woman wearing a blue dress, a black-and-white jacket, and glasses, and driving a silvery-gray Toyota minivan pulled into the driveway of Miami Gardens. (Photo: Instagram/@iamkwamechallenger)

She opens the passenger side door, appears to pull down her skirt, then squats down. She’s seen pulling her skirt back up in another clip and then waving and talking to a neighbor. Her dog is also seen in the passenger seat of her car.

A separate clip disturbingly shows the aftermath, and what appears to be a urine stain, as well as used toilet paper covering the fecal matter.

“Why would you pull onto my property and defecate and urinate wipe your stink a— and leave your mess in my driveway? Who raised you??” the homeowner wrote on Instagram.

The homeowner confirmed to Atlanta Black Star that he reported the incidents to Uber and Lyft and that both companies reached out to him, stating they would investigate the matter and contact the driver.

The driver’s personal information won’t be shared with the homeowner, but the outcome of the investigation will.

Under the social post about the incident, an Uber spokesperson said, “This is not acceptable, and we’re so sorry this happened. We’d like to investigate and have escalated this to a specialized team who will reach out to you directly for more information.”

Atlanta Black Star has reached out to Uber and Lyft to inquire about their policies and penalties for incidents like these.

While it may seem like this kind of incident is an isolated instance, similar occurrences have happened in the past.

In 2022, a DoorDash driver was caught on home surveillance footage urinating in the driveway of a home in Kentucky while he was delivering medical supplies. That driver’s account was deactivated after the incident was reported to DoorDash.

Last September, an Amazon delivery driver was also caught on camera urinating next to a customer’s truck in Perris, California. Amazon fired the driver as a result.