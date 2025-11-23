‘Beyond Stupid’: Trump Makes Obvious Attempt to Deflect from Rising Grocery Prices, But It Doesn’t Land the Way He Thinks

In a surprising twist, President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani almost seem like they’re buddies now after a face-to-face meeting at the White House on Friday, the first since the social Democrat’s stunning and historic victory in the city’s mayoral race earlier this month.

But once again, Trump circled back to one of his latest obsessions, a fixation he’s repeated for months and has doubled down on ever since Democrats beat Republicans by wide margins in last month’s off-year elections. During a press gaggle in the Oval Office, the president once again marveled over the word: “groceries.”

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“You know we had some interesting conversation, and some of his ideas really are the same ideas that I have, but a big thing on cost,” Trump began, referring to his discussion with Mandani, before veering off into comments he’s made repeatedly lately.

“You know the new word is ‘affordability.’ Another word is just ‘groceries.’ It’s sort of an old-fashioned word, but it’s very accurate, and they’re coming down. They’re coming down,” Trump insisted as Mamdani stood by his desk trying not to laugh.

Trump on Mamdani: "We had some interesting conversation and some of his ideas are really the same ideas that I have. But a big thing on cost. The new word is 'affordability.' Another word is just 'groceries.' It's sort of an old fashioned word but it's very accurate." pic.twitter.com/QDLtxYZQI2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2025

“Says the man-child who has never experienced unaffordability in his life and who has likely never been to a supermarket to buy food. He references Groceries like it’s a word that went out of use in the 50’s ffs because it’s so alien to him,” this X user said in amazement.

‘I Love This!!’: Newsom Just Turned Trump’s Own Propaganda Into A Viral Meme Days After The ‘Piggy’ Disaster — Leaving Trump Drowning In Humiliation

Social media erupted at Trump’s apparent astonishment over discovering the word “groceries” and how the increasing cost of basic supplies has become a huge “affordability” issue for middle and low-income Americans.

Dude, Mamdani must be laughing so hard inside. — JimBob McBoatFace (@JBobMcBoatFace) November 21, 2025

“‘Affordability’ is not a ‘new word,’ and ‘groceries’ is not an ‘old-fashioned word.’ But maybe both are to someone with a 100-word vocabulary,” X user Jon Gargis remarked.

“He is beyond stupid,” tennis legend Martina Navratilova proclaimed on X.

Another X user agreed, “Interesting! And hilarious that Trump still thinks ‘groceries’ is an old-fashioned word. I think no one ever uses the word except for pretty much everyone, everywhere, and every day.

But Trump has obsessed over the word “groceries” plenty of times since retaking office again in January.

In April, he said something similar about “groceries” during a meandering, long-winded speech.

“Likewise, an old-fashioned term that we use — groceries. I used it on the campaign. It’s such an old-fashioned term, but a beautiful term. Groceries. It says a bag with different things in it. Groceries went through the roof and I campaigned on that. I talked about the word groceries for a lot,” he pondered nonsensically.

And a few days later, on April 7, in the Oval Office, he mentioned “groceries” again.

“If you look at what’s happening, you gotta see this today. I said, ‘We’re gonna try to get groceries down.’ Right? An old-fashioned term, but a beautiful term. Ah, eggs,” said Trump, again marveling over the word “groceries.”

And a month later, in May, Trump was excited again to talk about “groceries.”

During a trip to the Middle East, he told the president of the United Arab Emirates, “We have a term ‘groceries.’ It’s an old term, but it means basically what you’re buying, food. It’s a pretty accurate term, but it has an old-fashioned sound. But groceries are down.”

The price of food and many other goods in the United States has steadily increased since Trump returned to office, but he keeps repeating that he’s lowered prices. Unlike other falsehoods that might be harder to fact-check, every American knows what they’re spending on “groceries.”

Grocery prices are up by about 2.7% compared to this time last year. Since the start of 2025, groceries have risen roughly 2% from January levels, not a huge jump, but enough that people are likely to notice it when they shop.