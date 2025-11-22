‘Is He Having an Episode?’: Trump Goes Off the Deep End as He Slurs Through Gibberish and Acts Out a Plane Crash In Speech

President Donald Trump is well known for his love of McDonald’s and fast food in general. So, one can only imagine how excited he was to address company leaders, franchise owners, and others who gathered for the McDonald’s Impact Summit on Monday in Washington.

Except that once again the president’s speech devolved into a headscratcher of nonsensical ramblings as he meandered aimlessly amid musings about a number of issues, including how, during his campaign for president last year aboard his Trump Force One plane, he exclusively served McDonald’s, USA Today reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the McDonald’s Impact Summit at the Westin DC Downtown on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke on the economy and highlighted his One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including its provisions for tax breaks on tips and overtime as he addressed the group of McDonald’s restaurant franchise owners. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Then, at one point, he stunningly paraded out a word he seems to have only discovered in July when he delivered a bizarre rant about the U.S. military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities last summer. In Monday’s speech, which he even appeared to be slurring at times, he repeated the word.

“I see said see now if I were a flyer and they can[celled] I’d be extremely happy. Well, we’re cancelled, so let’s forget it, but we were devastated. So, I said, ‘This is something you really love, right?’ ‘Yes, sir, we were so honored. This was the greatest day of our lives.’ I mean, it’s really great. We just have incredible people in this coun[try], it’s an amazing story. And they hit and then they said ‘Skedaddle!’ The word skedaddle! And that plane went,” Trump made incoherent sound there and gestured with his arm, pantomiming a plane going down.

“You know when it drops a bomb, it goes down, right, very steeply because that gives it a better angle and you know more speed for the, for the bomb. Very, very heavy bombs, and they go boom,” Trump continued again using his arm to mimic a bomb being dropped.

“And as soon as those things, the one pilot, the first one said, ‘Skeddadle!’ And that thing just turned on its side and ppppph [Trump makes a weird noise here] And it, I mean it’s so unbelievable. And it knocked down Iran nuclear capability, and all of the Middle East became a different place and now we have peace in the Middle East,” he insisted.

Trump: It's an amazing story. They hit and then they said skedaddle, the word skedaddle. And that plane went like this, you know, when it drops a bomb, it goes down very steeply because that gives it a better angle. The very, very heavy bombs. And they go boom. And as soon as… pic.twitter.com/oPZdhpA97l — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 17, 2025

Social media erupted in shocked disbelief after Trump’s crazy and incoherent tirade.

“Nahhh bruh, NAAAAHHHH.I watched y’all drag Biden to hell for sounding this incoherent, and rightfully so, I should add. But this sh-t… Nah bruh… Pack this sh-t up NOW,” Threads user Antonio Perry proclaimed.

“Biden may have spoken slowly and haltingly…. But he WAS NEVER incoherent like this!!! EVER,” another Threads user pointed out. “Is he having an episode?” another person wrote.

During a Cabinet meeting last July after the U.S. bombed Iran’s nuclear sites, Trump suddenly veered completely off script, marveling over the word skedaddle.

“Those machines flew for 37 straight hours; they didn’t stop. They went skedaddle. You know the word ‘skedaddle?’ It means skedaddle,” Trump said playfully at the time, according to The New Republic.

“They dropped the bombs, and somebody said, ‘Skedaddle! Let’s get the hell out of here!’ And every bomb hit its mark, and hit it beautif—hit it incredibly,” Trump crowed.

A clip of his remark about “skedaddle” also went viral at the time.

Trump: They went skedaddle. Do you know the word skedaddle? It means skedaddle. pic.twitter.com/NI9pwyhsFG — Acyn (@Acyn) July 8, 2025

The McDonald’s Impact Summit is an annual gathering where stakeholders discuss business strategies and other corporate matters, according to USA Today.