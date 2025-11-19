‘Look At The XXXXL Diaper’: Trump’s ‘SAVAGE’ Dig at Biden In Front Of Saudi Crown Prince Takes a Turn When People Zero In On the Pad In His Pants

Donald Trump is getting a kick out of making a mockery of Joe Biden’s presidential legacy. Not even diplomatic matters like adding more territories to the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements brokering business and peace amongst Arab states and Israel, can curb his appetite for trolling.

On Nov. 18, the Republican hosted Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House. Salman, like other foreign dignitaries who have visited the People’s House in recent weeks, was led by Trump around the residence. The tour included stops along the Presidential Walk of Fame.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) welcomes Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia during an arrival ceremony at the White House on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the crown prince for meetings aimed at strengthening economic and defense ties, including the U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The walkway, formerly recognized as the West Wing Colonnade, underwent a makeover in September. Its white walls are now adorned with gold-framed portraits of past presidents except for Biden, who is instead represented by a photo of an autopen.

Photographers recorded Trump as he pointed at the image and exchanged words with Salman, though it is unclear what his commentary entailed. Still, the moment went viral on X.

MAGA especially got a kick out of the scene. “Showing the autopen was SAVAGE,” a thrilled user wrote. Another tweet read, “Trump’s trolling game is on another level. This is what happens when you disrupt the usual playbook—cue the meltdowns indeed! Love it when reality stings multinational egos.”

Adversaries of the former commander inn chief allege Biden’s administration implemented a concerted effort to hide his alleged cognitive decline, which allegedly included using a machine to replicate his signature on executive materials. The former senator rebuffed the claims, saying that pardons and other matters were hand-signed.

Not everyone was humored by the belittling gesture. “You mean it doesn’t matter to @POTUS that people look at Biden’s autopen picture longer and more often than they look at his picture?” read a third reaction. Another critic remarked, “Trump proving just how CLASSLESS he is.”

A third individual shifted the discourse when they asked, “Didn’t the convict just get caught using the auto pen himself?” This month, several pardons bearing identical Trump signatures were replaced by the Justice Department amid speculation that an autopen had been used. The new uploads now show subtle differences in each signature.

The blunder comes months after the real estate developer claimed, “I never use it. I mean, we may use it, as an example, to send some young person a letter, because it’s nice. … But to sign pardons and all of the things that (Biden) signed with an autopen is disgraceful.”

Trump may have wanted all eyes on Biden, but at least two were zoomed in on his hind parts. He wore one of his staple blue wide-legged suits with a coat tailored to cover his derriere. Still, his rear appeared unnaturally large and pronounced.

A heckler joked, “Look at the XXXXL diaper under his clothes. Stuffed with potpourri, sprayed with fabreeze to mask the stink. The warm, full, lumpy diaper that squishes with every step he takes. Walking gingerly to avoid Gravyleg. Oh yeah, president poopie pants. Bonespurs & Bonesaw.”

The White House has not addressed rumors alleging that the president wears adult diapers. Instead, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt insists that Trump is in excellent health both cognitively and physically.