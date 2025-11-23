‘Millie Said I’m Done’: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Brown’s Big Moment Unravels After Heated Back and Forth on Red Carpet

Millie Bobby Brown has been busy with press appearances for the season 5 premiere of “Stranger Things.” But the actress is not fond of being bombarded by paparazzi or any photographer looking to capture her on a red carpet or having a mommy moment.

The 21-year-old was seen taking pictures for the London premiere of the show when she suddenly had to reprimand a pushy photographer who kept shouting demands at her.

Drake Threatens Violence Against Critics Telling Him to ‘Stay Away,’ Defends Regularly Texting ‘Stranger Things’ Actress Millie Bobby Brown When She Was 14

Brown hit the red carpet in a corset gown from Ashi Studio’s 2025 fall couture collection, striking fierce poses as photographers shouted over one another for her attention. In the Nov. 13 clip, she holds her ground—until one voice cuts through the chaos. A male photographer tells her to “smile,” a command she clearly didn’t take too kindly.

Breaking from her pose, Brown scrunched up her face out of irritation and yelled back to the voice in the media pit.

“Smile!? You smile,” she said, raising her hand to point at the photographer before strutting off the red carpet.

The recorded moment went viral on social media and many fans applauded Brown for her swift and peremptory response.

millie got mad at the photographers and left the carpet .. ok chappell roan https://t.co/iel5munS5n — ًً (@eIsbangs) November 13, 2025

One X user replied to video writing, “Millie said ‘I’m done with y’all side quests.’” Another person typed, “What’s up with telling female celebrities to smile? … disgusting.”

A third fan acknowledged that, “Millie got angry and left,” which became another viral moment itself do to her sassy walk away.

“The way she walked off…. kinda iconic, kinda attractive,” noted a fourth person.

This isn’t the first time this week that Brown has gone viral from scolding someone.

In another video surfaced on social media earlier that same day showing the “Damsel” star in full protective–mama-bear mode after a Paparazzo intrusion. She steps out of a vehicle cradling her daughter — whom she shares with her husband, Jake Bongiovi — while Bongiovi, her “Stranger Things” co-star Noah Schnapp, and another man wait outside the van before the group walks off together.

Millie Bobby Brown was recently seen protecting her daughter from the paparazzis in New York City. pic.twitter.com/boiURo0sDo — 📸 (@metgalacrave) November 13, 2025

While cradling her covered-up baby, she walked toward the London restaurant The Ivy. As she got closer to the building, a random man attempted to approach her.

It’s not clear what he said or what she said in response, but Brown made clear indications that she was not going to stop walking for him. Not only did she shake her head in a “No” motion, but she also took a step away from the man before proceeding to walk to the restaurant.

Brown and Bongiovi surprised the world with the announcement that they were parents just this past summer. It came as a shock, as the two have only been married since May 2024.

Although they shared the news about the new parenthood journey that they were embarking on, it is clear that they were going to be all about privacy — at least in the beginning. They haven’t shared their daughter’s face or her name yet. But what she did divulge last week to “Entertainment Tonight” is that Schnapp is her daughter’s godfather.

As for her husband, last week he was getting slammed on social media for his lack of being a hands on father after photos surfaced of Brown having her hands full carrying items for her baby, while he was hands free. She carried the car seat in one arm, a book bag on the other, and another book bag on her back.

In another photo, Bongiovi stands behind Brown with nothing in his hand, while she appears to struggle to put the baby stroller in the car.

الأم الجميلة ميلي بوبي براون برفقة طفلها و زوةها في أحدث ظهور 👀! pic.twitter.com/eSNeasfWAK — Celebs Arabic (@Celebs__Arabic) November 14, 2025

Fans were convinced Brown was responding to the messages with a post she made on Nov. 17. She had a carousel of photos one of them being her dressed in a casual fit while pushing the baby stroller outside. But in another photo, Bongiovi laid back looking relaxed in a Jake Bongiovi baby bouncer.

Whether she was making a response or not, it certainly didn’t help her husband’s case.