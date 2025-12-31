‘Seems Full of Drama’: Millie Bobby Brown’s Absence from ‘Stranger Things’ Finale Event Has Fans Wondering What’s Really Going on Behind the Scenes

Millie Bobby Brown has seemingly chosen to miss out on all recent fun with her cast mates as the countdown begins for the “Stranger Things” finale.

Brown was introduced on the show in 2016 at 11 years old as Eleven, a quiet but traumatized young girl with telekinetic abilities. Now, nearly 10 years later, the show is coming to an end with jaw-dropping plots and twists to close up the last five seasons.

However, Brown reportedly skipped the screening of the final episode at New York City’s Paris Theatre. While she reportedly had a valid reason for missing the event, her absence still raised questions.

“Stranger Things” actress Millie Brown seems to be distancing away from her co-stars after skipping three scheduled appearances. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

According to People magazine, an unidentified tipster said the 21-year-old missed the screening because she is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder injury. Yet, that wasn’t her only missed appearance.

Earlier, on Dec. 15, Brown also skipped an in-person appearance on “Good Morning America” for the same reason. Her co-star, Noah Schnapp, appeared in the studio in New York, from where the show aired a clip of Brown explaining why she couldn’t attend.

“Hey, everyone at ‘GMA,’ I’m really sorry I couldn’t be there with you guys,” Brown said before adding, “I took a fall.” She then showed her arm in a sling on camera.

Three days later, she dropped out of the “Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration” panel event that was held at the Paley Museum in New York City.

In the comment section of the People article about Brown’s supposed aloofness, one person who had little to no sympathy for her wrote, “Someone thinks they are too good for this show.”

Someone else on Yahoo believed that her injury was not the real reason she wasn’t in attendance.

Millie dislocated her shoulder but still showed up virtually—meanwhile the rest of the cast is just sitting there wondering why Vecna didn't finish the job on group chats. 😂

“It’s a dislocated shoulder in a sling. You can still move around and I am sure they gave her some pain killers. She just seems full of drama,” one second fan said.

A third person who also seemed to have a shrug shoulder reaction wrote, “Good, let her miss the party. Her head has gotten bigger than a hot air balloon.”

Brown isn’t the only one who missed a recent event.

Her co-star, David Harbour, was also a no-show at the same panel event earlier this month due to scheduling conflicts.

Brown and Harbour — who play father and daughter figures on the show — had some legal controversy during the show’s press run earlier this year.

In early November, a purported source told The Daily Mail that Brown filed a formal complaint against Harbour, alleging “pages and pages” of harassment and bullying. The report claimed the complaint prompted a month-long internal investigation and resulted in a personal representative accompanying Brown on set during the fifth season, remaining in place until filming wrapped in December 2024.

But in December, Brown spoke with Deadline, where she sang a different tune about her relationship with Harbour.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour pose together at the 'Stranger Things 5' premiere in Hollywood.



(🎥: @DEADLINE)



pic.twitter.com/MytHcoXyOD — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 7, 2025

“Of course, I felt safe. We’ve worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set,” Brown said before later adding, “David and I have a great relationship. We work really closely together in the scenes and in preparing for the scenes. I really am excited for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we’ve put into the closure of our relationship and what that looks like.”

Neither Brown or Harbour have publicly spoken about the allegations. In fact, the two seemed to have friendly interactions with one another on red carpet appearances earlier this year, including at the season 5 premiere, where they hugged and complimented each other publicly.