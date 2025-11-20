‘Trump Lying’: Cristiano Ronaldo and His Fiancé Look ‘Disgusted’ as Trump Makes Bizarre Comment About Son Barron’s Skills

Professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo somehow ended up being thanked by President Donald Trump for spending a few minutes with 19-year-old Barron — a moment Trump treated like a diplomatic achievement all on its own.

Ronaldo, 40, was one of the ultra-select VIPs ushered into a black-tie White House dinner honoring Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump and Melania made their entrance, but before anyone could settle in, the president veered off script and dropped yet another eyebrow-raising comment about Barron — one that had guests blinking twice.

President Donald Trump’s meeting with soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo at the White House quickly goes left. (Photo credit: WhiteHouse/X)

‘Kid Is Embarrassed By His Parents’: Barron Trump’s College Path Takes an Unexpected Twist Following His Drastic NYU Move

“My son is a big fan of Ronaldo. Wherever Ronaldo is here. Baron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you,” Trump said during Tuesday Night’s dinner.

Video shows he later took Ronaldo and his fiancée, Spanish-Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez, on a tour of his Presidential Walk of Fame located outside the West Wing.

Trump could be seen charming the Saudi Pro League star in the 13-second clip shared on X. While the conversation was muted, Ronaldo responded to the MAGA standard-bearer with a hearty laugh.

According to the Daily Mail, well-known lip reader NJ Hickling claimed Trump was discussing Barron’s lack of interest in football. It’s unclear whether his comment referred to American football or the global version of the sport known in the U.S. as soccer.

“He doesn’t play at all. It’s a shame, really. It’s a great sport,” Hickling insisted Trump told Ronaldo about Barron during their filmed stroll on the White House grounds. “You know, it takes a great player to play football.”

Ronaldo also shared a photo with Trump and Rodríguez, 31, on his Instagram account, where the Al-Nassr FC captain went on to praise the former “Apprentice” host.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio,” Ronaldo wrote on the platform, where he has over 668 million followers.

He continued, “Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility, and lasting peace.”

Members of the general public also had plenty to say about the Trump-Ronaldo meet-up in Washington.

“See that clip? That is the ONLY part of the job of president that Donald enjoys. The part where people laugh at his jokes, kiss his rear end, and make him think he’s important,” read one Daily Mail reader.

President Trump says his 19-year-old son Barron got to meet soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo during the White House dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



"I think he respects his father a little bit more now just the fact that I introduced you," said Trump, who added… pic.twitter.com/mWoxT1SyYn — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2025

Another person wrote, “Just another instance of Trump lying. No different than his claiming his NYC building has 68 stories when it’s officially listed at 58.

Many described them both as “Two disgusting human beings,” wondering why Trump would make such as a statement.

“Why the hell would Trump bring up to Ronaldo the fact that Barron doesn’t play any sports?” wrote one person, while another said, “Wow! That says a lot if the only respect your kid has for you is because you introduced him to Ronaldo.”

However, someone suggested that Ronaldo and Rodriguez were actually disturbed by Trump despite the pair appearing cheerful in the video.

“Ronaldo looks humorously disgusted. His wife just looks politely disgusted. I think most people are disgusted by the orange man,” a Trump critic typed, which led to a reply that stated, “She’s not his wife. They aren’t married.”

Ronaldo crossing paths with Trump was a moment the Portugal star had openly said he wanted. Earlier this month, he mentioned the wish during a lengthy sit-down interview with Piers Morgan.

FULL CLIP: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan why he thinks Trump 'is one of the guys to change the world', sharing his hopes to meet the President.



'We have something in common…'



Watch part two 👇



📺 https://t.co/1BESX9SHmt@piersmorgan | @cristiano | @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/t2gIfwyEwj — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 6, 2025

Trump previously attempted to connect Barron to another European soccer superstar, English football manager Wayne Rooney, when the Manchester United legend was playing for DC United during the first Trump administration.

“He asked me to give his son football lessons,” Rooney recalled in a May 2024-dated video on Gary Neville’s The Overlap YouTube channel. Apparently, Rooney and Trump had played golf together at one point.

Wayne’s wife, Coleen Rooney, had a more negative recollection about an encounter with Trump that took place at a White House Christmas party in December 2018.

“So we walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree and stuff,” Coleen remembered, per The Huffington Post. “So Donald Trump said to his son, ‘See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls.’ And I told my mum. I was like, ‘Dirty bastard.’”