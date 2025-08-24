‘Why This Woman Acting Like She’s Single’: Fans Blast Georgina Rodríguez for Sexy See-Through Workout Clothes Days After Cristiano Ronaldo Engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez is turning social media into her personal runway, recently showcasing a beach-time fitness routine while sporting a bridal-white two-piece workout ensemble, while wearing her massive new square diamond engagement ring.

Yet her steamy posts have ignited a firestorm of criticism, with online commenters questioning her choices and suggesting her revealing content is problematic for someone who just got engaged and is rearing five children.

Georgina Rodríguez is facing online criticism for wearing her massive engagement ring during revealing workout sessions while posting provocative content on social media. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage )

The 31-year-old model has been sharing captivating social media content featuring her working out in a monochromatic Alo outfit consisting of a white bralette and tiny biker shorts, accessorized with a chain necklace adorned with multiple diamond-encrusted pendants that catch the light with every movement.

However, what’s raising eyebrows isn’t just her revealing workout attire, but her puzzling decision to wear expensive jewelry during beach workouts and swimming sessions.

Her followers are baffled by her choice to sport the large ring while exercising, with many questioning the practicality and safety of wearing such valuable pieces during physical activities.

The ring, which appears almost as substantial as her original three-stone engagement, according to People, created an unusual sight as she moves through her fitness routine, leading viewers to wonder about the logic behind such risky accessory choices.

This jewelry-heavy approach to workouts has become a recurring theme in her summer posts, leaving fans scratching their heads about why someone would risk losing or damaging multimillion-dollar diamonds during beach sessions.

One follower questioned, “You swimming with jewelry why?”

Others were more concerned about her decision to share the carousel at all, possibly objecting to the more revealing shots of her in the water wearing a white two-piece.

One wondered, “Why this woman acting like she’s single and doesn’t have a partner?” Another person said, “We don’t want you to show what’s his.”

As someone else added, “She gets the signature and posts her dirty content yet, women.. poor Ronnies life is going downhill from here..” While another person reminded her that she’s a mother, ” You’re a mom!”

It is possible, consider the professional photographer, the brand logo being shown in one of the frames, and that she tagged the company, that this is actually an endorsement. There is a separate video posting and bicycle posting that looks more like an ad than a casual post.

Like never before, people are zooming in on the bride-to-be after she officially confirmed their engagement on Aug. 11, with a simple yet powerful Instagram post declaring in Spanish, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives” alongside a photo of her baring another more stunning 40–45 carats oval-cut ring, according to HOLA!

This announcement came after nine years together and provided context for the expensive jewelry she’d been flaunting in her workout posts.

The couple’s love story began in 2016 when Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. Their chance encounter, which she described as having a “very special start” in her Netflix series “I Am Georgina,” has blossomed into a beautiful family life.

Together they’re raising five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, daughter Alana, 7, daughter Bella, 3, and Ronaldo’s 15-year-old son Cristiano Jr. from a previous relationship. The family also mourns the loss of Bella’s twin brother, Ángel, who passed away in April 2022.

Their relationship has weathered moves across continents, from Madrid, Spain; to Turin, Italy; Manchester, England; and now Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, with home always being wherever they’re together as a family. Through nearly a decade of partnership, they’ve built what they consider the ultimate team, supporting each other through challenging times while celebrating their successes together.

Ronaldo’s proposal came with an extraordinary show of generosity beyond the estimated $6.6 million oval-cut diamond engagement ring.

The Sun reports the Al-Nassr star showered his love with over $297,000 worth of additional gifts, including a white electric Porsche Taycan valued at $86,000. His gift collection also featured luxury timepieces: an Audemars Piguet watch worth $58,000 and a Patek Philippe valued at $46,000. He completed the lavish gesture with nearly $7,700 in Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton handbags, plus an additional $20,500 in designer dresses and tops for their European travels.

Despite the wave of backlash over her posts, Rodríguez most likely won’t be giving up her fitness routines or her beachside flexing anytime soon.

In fact, her decision to flash her engagement ring during a nighttime run may not have been a slip at all. Some believe she’s intentionally carving out her lane as an influencer, using her workouts, vacations, and new bling to tell a bigger story.

To millions of women watching online, Rodríguez appears to be sending a message — yes, she waited nearly a decade for the proposal, but now she’s basking in the glow of finally getting the ring and the wedding she’s been waiting for.