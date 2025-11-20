‘You Surprised?’: Raymond Santana Says the Red Flags Were Always There with Ex Deelishis as She Fires Back for Being Labeled a ‘Nontraditional’ Woman 

Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five is opening up about his short-lived marriage to reality television star Chandra “Deelishis” Davis.

The former couple wed in 2020 and split less than two years later — a pairing many questioned from the start. Santana, one of the Central Park Five, had received a $41 million wrongful-conviction settlement from New York City in 2016, along with an additional $500,000 payout three years later, which only fueled speculation about their relationship.

By 2022, Deelishis, 47, had gone public with her grievances, labeling Santana, 51, a “narcissist,” “liar,” and “cheat.” Now, Santana is breaking down his side of what went wrong and why the marriage unraveled after just 20 months — a move that prompted Deelishis to fire back and dispute his timeline of events.

Raymond Santana left his ex-wife, Deelishis, stunned after calling the reality star a “nontraditional” wife. (Photos: @santanaraymond/Instagram; Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

‘I Don’t Want Her…(In My Future Voice)’: Raymond Santana Jr. Has Filed for Divorce from Deelishis, Claps Back at Alleged Side Piece

During a recent appearance on the “All Eyes on E” podcast with Emmany Salgado and Marc Lamont Hill, Santana discussed his decision to file for divorce.

“I had to understand when it was over, it was over. And I think that was the realist thing with me and her, when she came to me and said, ‘It’s hard being your wife. I have to be somebody who I’m not,’” Santana recalled.

When Hill asked what he meant by Deelishis including to be something she wasn’t, Santana responded, “Well, a wife. I’m more traditional. She’s not traditional.”

The Exonerated 5’s @santanaraymond speaks on some of the issues within his past marriage to Reality Star Deelishis and when he knew the relationship was over.



Tap in, Subscribe and Watch this “All Eyes on E” episode and much more exclusively on Patreon https://t.co/wNFIhllELk pic.twitter.com/xnxoHtIJWJ — ᴇᴍᴀɴɴʏ (@emannymusic) November 18, 2025

He said, “I didn’t ask her to make a lot of changes, but it comes to a certain point in your life with maturity that you make those changes on your own. And if I’m still growing and I don’t see you growing, and the kids are growing that are with us, then that doesn’t look right, you’re not a good example.”

Santana’s interview can be found on the Patreon platform, but a clip was posted on Instagram, and Deelishis didn’t hold back in a lengthy comment.

“You would think after three years divorced, a person would either speak the truth or say nothing at all… but hey, what do I know, but just to wrap this sideshow up quick,” Deelishis began.

She sarcastically resumed, “I did everything he said I did. I was a disgusting, horrible wife and an even worse Mom. He suffered horribly the entire time. He couldn’t take my ‘nontraditional’ childish behavior any longer.”

“He put his foot down, packed his amazing bags, and left! The end. May God forgive me and may God give him peace and comfort and a bright new journey,” Deelishis concluded her fiery response.

Sports journalist Jemele Hill also added her two cents to the discussion as she wrote, “You married a reality star… and you’re surprised she’s ‘not traditional.’ Ok, buddy.”

“Sir, she stood next to New York. What [did] you expect? Michelle Obama?” a second commenter asked, referring to Deelishis’ fellow “Flavor of Love” alumna Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

One person mockingly posted, “She was transactional.” That comment was a call-back to Deelishis admitting in 2022 that Santana was concerned she was mostly interested in his money when they first started dating.

At the time, Deelishis and Santana participated in an Instagram Live session where the ex-video vixen made it clear she did not need her husband to take care of her financially.

“So that he knew I don’t need you, I want you, but I don’t need you,” Deelishis said, per HotNewHipHop. “I got my own. Matter of fact, mine probably is topping yours.”

While Santana caught plenty of heat for suggesting his ex-wife was too unconventional for their marriage to work, he also had online defenders.

“I actually agree with him. Some [people] don’t grow up, and you just have to accept it and move forward with your life,” read an Instagram comment from a Santana supporter.

“That man had been incarcerated since he was a teenager, she saw that settlement and grew to love him to an extent, in my opinion,” theorized another poster, despite Deelishis denying using Santana for money in the past.

This took my breath away.



Member of the "Exonerated Five" (CP5) Raymond Santana calls Donald Trump’s felony convictions, "karma."pic.twitter.com/UTuY29DKXj — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 2, 2024

Santana, along with the other four Black and Latino men once known as the Central Park Five, were awarded multi-million dollar settlements from the city of New York when their wrongful convictions were overturned.

After receiving his freedom from prison and financial compensation from NYC, Santana has become an active voice in local and national politics. However, his dating life has remained mostly private since separating from Deelishis.

Meanwhile, Deelishis has seemingly made it social media official with internet personality Capone. The pair has several posts together displayed on their respective Instagram pages.

“I see I’m living a lot of y’all fantasies, huh? Sorry, y‘all, she’s all mine and I’m never giving her back,” Capone proclaimed under an Instagram video that transitioned from him partying on a boat with over nine women to him in bed with Deelishis.