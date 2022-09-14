‘Not Tic for Tac’: Raymond Santana’s Message Following Split from Deelishis Derails When Fans Bring Up Spelling Errors

Raymond Santana Jr., one of the wrongfully convicted Central Park Five, filed for divorce from his wife, Chandra “Deelishis” Davis back in March. The pair has been married since June 2020, after getting engaged six months earlier. And with court proceedings finally underway, things seem to be getting a bit tense.

As a business owner and entrepreneur, Santana uses his platform to promote his clothing brand, Draft by God, on Instagram. And in his most recent post, he chose to reflect on their relationship and hinted at sharing his own “story.”

(Photo:@santanaraymond/Instagram.)

“I GUESS IM READY TO TELL MY STORY NOW,” Santana wrote in the caption. “I was a great HUSBAND and FATHER to kids who weren’t mines. I gave my heart to some one who didn’t deserve me let alone love me. I know what I bring to the table..I have a whole lot of LOVE to give. and I’m here for it.” He added, “For those running there mouths.. remember Im the one who petitioned for the divorce.. not her.”

Fans in the comments began to question the 48-year-old about why he referred to the children: “Because I’m showing the level of commitment I had for my family.”

Santana has a daughter, MeLia Santana, while Deelishis has two daughters, Lexington, and Jasmine — all from previous relationships. They have no children together.

Another woman pointed out that the reality star could say the same for Santana’s kids. She wrote, “I’m sure she was the same for your children…so let’s not do the tic for tac thing. It’s not a good look.”

Santana replied, “Go on her page and say that you wasn’t there I didn’t post she did ya don’t even know that she missed the whole hearing. She’s walking out of the court room like she did something. She showed up late to the court room.”

Instead of focusing on Santana’s response, fans began noticing the user misspelled “tic for tac.”

One person said, “Girlllllllllllll!! It’s TIT for TAT,” while another said, “Yoooo tic for tac instead of tit for Tat. I’m [dead emoji]. That must be when you share your candy w someone lmao.”

Santana’s reflection post came after Deelishis posted a video of herself chucking the deuces while walking away from “Courtroom 301.”

Diddy and Bryson Tiller‘s track “Gotta Move On” played in the background of the video, which she captioned, “And God it is so…” The former “Flavor of Love” star added hashtags such as #forbothourgood, #singleandhappy and #atpeace, leading fans to believe their divorce is on its way to being finalized.

Santana and Deelishis attempted to tackle their relationships issues on VH1’s “Couples Retreat” in 2021. In court documents obtained by TMZ, the two separated as of Nov. 7 that year, with Santana citing their marriage as “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Deelishis confirmed their split in a since-deleted Instagram post, where she blasted her estranged husband for allegedly cheating. “I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat and I’m finally ready to speak my truth,” she wrote about Santana in the caption “…Stay tuned. #GlovesOff”