‘YOU Look Stupid’: Deelishis Addresses Fan Speculation That Plastic Surgery Is Behind Her New Look 

Reality TV sensation Deelishis is turning heads after revealing a major physical transformation.

The season two “Flavor of Love” winner is currently involved in an ongoing divorce from her husband of nearly two years, Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Jr. With that new shift in her life, Deelishis has also debuted a new, slimmer figure and almost unrecognizable face.

Deelishis sparked controversy when fans and critics were shocked by her transformation. Photo: @iamsodeelishis/Instagram

The mother of two has long displayed a fuller and curvier figure, but in her latest photos and reels she appears to have lost a significant amount of weight while maintaining her derrière. Her face is also noticeably slimmer. In her social posts, waist trainers, weight management pills and shape wear are credited with helping her achieve her desired look. Still, many are shock at her appearance.

“Harpo who dis woman,” and “Who kidnapped deelishis” are just a sampling of comments shares to social in response to Deelishis’ appearance.

“That’s some MJ and Lil Kim level transformation there”

“All that work and still added a filter. She was so beautiful before,” wrote others.

Deelishis, born Chandra Davis, was fully aware that fans and critics were speculating about the amount of plastic surgery she has had done to her body and face. In a video jokingly addressing some of the discussions she said, “‘Deelishis where’s your nose job?’ I did not do my makeup yet,” while pinching her nose. She continued, “When I do my makeup my nose is going to be snatched. I’mma give y’all something to talk about.”

In the caption she further clapped at speculation she has gone under the knife to augment the appearance of her nose. “My nose does no bodily function for you, neither does it give or take your life…so there I’ll say it again…my nose should be as a worthless piece of flesh to bringing you no perks nor value therefore YOU look stupid debating about it!”