‘This is Unreal’: ‘Flavor of Love” Star Deelishis Shares Photo of Her Niece Who Was One of Three Students Killed at Michigan State University Mass Shooting

The niece of “Flavor of Love” star Deelishis was one of the people killed at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, according to the former reality show contestant. Arielle Diamond, 19, was one of three students shot and killed on the campus in Lansing on the evening of Monday, Feb. 13.

Diamond and two other students died after a man opened fire inside Berkey Hall as well as the student union at Michigan State University at approximately 8:31 p.m. Five others were injured in the attack. Deelishis shared a message on Instagram, saying that Diamond had classes in the same building where the shooter was, and she was worried no one had heard from her.

“My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY… she was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her. If you know her whereabouts please dm me … in the meantime my family and I ask for your prayers‼️ #MichiganStateUniversity #ArielleDiamond.”

According to ABC News, the suspect — 43-year-old Anthony McRae — was found dead after an hour-long manhunt. The police said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The other students who died were identified as a sophomore, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner, a junior. Five more students were critically injured and remain at a local hospital.

University interim deputy police chief Chris Rozman said that two of the students were killed at Berkey Hall and one was killed at the student union. Rozman said that authorities currently have no idea as to McRae’s motive.

“We have absolutely no idea what the motive was,” Rozman said. “We would like to sincerely thank our community for their help because of our quick release of the photo, the photograph from the campus security cameras, and the help from our community.”

The suspect’s father, Michael McRae, told NBC News that his son became a different person after his mother died in 2020.

“He was a mama’s boy. He loved his mom. They were tight. His mom was like his sister,” he said. “Everything happened so fast. He was grieving his mom. He wouldn’t let it go. He got bitter, bitter, and bitter. His mom died, and he just started getting evil and mean. He didn’t care about anything anymore.”

Diamond’s family told ABC7 News that she wanted to be a pediatrician. Fans and friends of Deelishis, a model and the winner of VH1’s reality TV show “Flavor of Love 2,” shared condolences on her Instagram page. “Basketball Wives” star Brooke Bailey wrote that she was praying for the family.

“I am praying for you and your family,” she wrote. “I am so sorry that you and your family have to experience the gut-wrenching hurt from this tragic loss. RIP baby girl.”

Brandi Maxiell wrote, “Praying for you hard mama.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield wrote, “Praying for you and your family’s strength.”

“Sorry for your loss, This is unreal! Like why are these happening still!!? I don’t get it!”