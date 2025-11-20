‘Did You Hear That?!’: Black Model’s Vacation Turns Ugly When Man Screams Slur at Her in Broad Daylight, Internet Explodes with Anger

A Black model and content creator on vacation had an eye-opening experience, and her viral video reignited concerns over racist harassment while traveling.

Niah Campbell, a young British woman who recently became a Miss Manchester 2025 finalist, was enjoying some time off in Antalya, Turkey, a resort city on the Mediterranean Coast famous for its turquoise-blue waters.

Niah Campbell, a Miss Manchester 2025 finalist, experienced racism while traveling. (Photo: Instagram/darkskinwomen)

Posing for a personal video in a busy public square, the scene was as ordinary as it was alarming: as bicycles and tourists passed by the stunning woman, one man yelled out a racial slur.

Her recording captured the vile language as well as Campbell’s look of utter shock and confusion. “Did you hear that?” she asked her friend in disbelief, “Wow.”

She later captioned her video, “When you’re just trying to take a cute video and people start screaming slurs at you.”

Posted to Instagram on Nov. 16 by the popular account “Dark Skin Women,” the video has quickly garnered thousands of views, and the message is deeply resonating with women who have experienced similar situations. For many, the unfortunate incident is a reminder to be vigilant, no matter where you are or who you are — even beauty pageant finalists are not immune to everyday racism.

“What should have been a simple video turned into footage of people in the background shouting the N-word and other slurs at her,” read the caption. “Racism while traveling is something many Black women talk about experiencing, but moments like this bring the reality back into view.”

Hundreds of women have joined the conversation in the comments section about their own experiences of harassment while traveling. There has also been an outpouring of support for Campbell — though some think she should not have been surprised.

“Travelling whilst black. It’s our reality,” wrote one. Another quipped, “Racism is worldwide, only the youth who think it doesn’t exist are surprised.” Others had advice for Campbell, “Girl, yell back, ‘F U,’ and continue on being black and beautiful. They’re so intimidated, it’s sad.”

“Jealousy is real, Super Gorge. We are vibing into a new frequency and they aren’t coming,” gushed another, followed by “They just mad and jealous.”

Despite the slur, viewers are glad the video is gaining traction online. It documents a situation of harassment that is too often trivialized — or invisible to others — and puts it front and center in the conversation, where it belongs.