‘Kids Gon’ Be Kids’: Parents of Children in Video Attacking Chicago Mom and Son Respond As Rapper Offers to Take Victims on Shopping Spree

Following the widespread circulation of a viral video showing a large group of school-aged kids attacking a 33-year-old mother and her 9-year-old child, some parents of the children allegedly involved in the attack are responding to the backlash on social media.

Footage that’s triggered a firestorm online showed Carshawnda Hatter and her son being brutally beaten by a throng of children as Hatter was walking her children home from Orville Bright Elementary School in the South Side of Chicago.

One of the children, left, accused of attacking Carshawnda Hatter, right. (Photos: Instagram/dont-waste-my-time)

Local news outlets reported that the attack was so severe that it landed Hatter and the boy in a local hospital with serious injuries.

In the days after the attack, no arrests have been made, but much of the community has rallied to Hatter’s side, demanding accountability from the assailants and their parents.

‘Don’t You Guys Sleep In Trees?’: Black College Football Player Quits School Team After Suffering Racism from Teammates He Lived with

One clip surfaced online showing protesters standing outside the homes of the alleged offenders.

A couple of parents of the children who allegedly took part in the attack spoke out online.

One mother posted a video of her daughter giving a tearful apology and asked viewers online to remain respectful since she’s a minor.

“I was wrong for everything. I’m a different person than that,” the child said.

Some viewers weren’t persuaded by the child’s apology and expressed concerns that the mother wasn’t taking accountability due to her limited statements about the incident.

“No shade but where was the respect for this ADULT AND HER KIDS/MINOR I don’t hear no accountability at all that’s the wrong way to start off to show your child or children are disciplined and isn’t raised that way,” one person wrote on Instagram.

Another parent took a different approach, turning to Facebook to dismiss the widespread criticism and assert that her family only owes an apology to Hatter and her family. She added that her child is an “A/B student,” and “Captain of the Cheerleading Team.” She also claimed her daughter was pressured by her peers and chalked up the incident to “kids gon’ be kids.”

“We don’t owe NOBODY an apology bt That lady and her kids,” the mother wrote on Facebook. “Kids gon be kids … Y’all don’t know us at all, she was Peer pressured … She was held accountable for her actions!”

People online denounced the mom’s post, stating that it wasn’t the right way to go about taking responsibility.

“Dear mom, conduct and academic achievements are different! We see Apple don’t fall far from the tree. Y’all need Jesus,” one person commented.

In a show of support for the family, local rapper Lil Zay Osama recently offered to treat Hatter and her children to a holiday shopping spree and dinner.

“It’s just something that shouldn’t be going on; kids should be able to go to school and be comfortable walking home from school and at school learning,” the rapper told WFLD. “Kids of that age should not be doing things like that, especially to an adult and to their peers they go to school with. That’s crazy, that shouldn’t be happening in our community, we gotta do better.”

City leaders and school officials have also released statements about the assault.

Chicago Public Schools said the district is “deeply horrified by the attack on this family, and we are working collaboratively with City departments and agencies to provide support to the victims of the attack.”

“School leaders work with parents and all parties involved to find a resolution, adhering to the Student Code of Conduct (SCC) as they address any confirmed violations. In addition, it is always our goal for all members of our school communities, including staff, students, and parents, to work together proactively to maintain a safe and calm environment at our schools,” the statement continued.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also said he was “deeply disturbed” watching the video and that his office is taking steps to step up public safety in the area and support Hatter and her family.