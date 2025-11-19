‘Constant Pressure’: Karoline Leavitt ‘Crying’ After Being Hit with a Savage Impression About Defending Trump Lies

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared several posts on Instagram recently, and one she shared in her Instagram Stories was biblical.

The cryptic posts were shared on Nov. 16, and one of them left the 28-year-old “crying” following an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

New rumors about Karoline Leavitt’s appearance emerge after her dressing room selfie goes viral. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The quote, which appears to be Paul speaking in 2 Corinthians 12:9-10, read, “But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me. For the sake of Christ, then, I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and calamities.”

‘Are You Kidding Me?!’: Karoline Leavitt Tried Her Wildest Excuse to Make Trump Look Competent — and It Fell Apart in Real Time with Brutal Fact Check

The next part was underlined with Leavitt pointing to the quote, which read, “For when I am weak, then I am strong.”

The press secretary also shared a post that read, “What a privilege it is to have your bed

taken up by a small human who thinks it’s the safest place in the world to be.” Leavitt wrote over the post, “Crying.”



Photo credit: Instagram Stories / @karolineleavitt

An expert who weighed in on Leavitt’s life as press secretary earlier this month noted her public role and suggested that she may be dealing with exhaustion. Christine Schneider, a clinical psychologist at Cambridge Therapy Centre, told The Mirror tabloid that working for Trump is an “incredibly demanding mentally.”

“Working as a press secretary means living under constant pressure,” she said. “Every word, every facial expression, and every pause is dissected by the media and the public. That level of exposure can be incredibly demanding mentally.”

Schneider added that Leavitt could be experiencing “emotional control” that “can come at a cost.”

“Someone in Karoline Leavitt’s position likely faces chronic stress, anxiety around public performance, and exhaustion from the nonstop pace of her role,” she added. “There’s often a need to stay composed no matter what’s happening behind the scenes, and that emotional control, while impressive, can come at a cost.”

“Saturday Night Live” roasted Leavitt during the Nov. 15 episode with a new impression by actress Ashley Padilla. Padilla impersonated Leavitt as she answered questions about Trump and and the files after new emails released last week.

“‘I am just so excited to be here and answer your friendly questions. As you all know, there was no news this week,” she said. “Nothing happening with the president. No weird information was revealed. No one had any accusations that rhyme with ‘edophile’. So I’ll open the floor to questions starting with Kaitlan Collins from CNN, who I openly hate, go ahead.”

White House press briefing with Karoline Leavitt and Trump pic.twitter.com/tgVarzhDrl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 16, 2025

It’s not clear if the “SNL” episode was what got the press secretary upset enough to post Bible verses about strength on Instagram, but folks sure loved the impression regardless.

“I’m watching it now… nailed it,” replied one user after a clip was shared on X. “Brilliant.”