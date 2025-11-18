‘I Don’t Want to Hear That!’: Trump Admits He ‘Blew His Stack’ on World Leader, But the Word He Claims He Misheard Is Raising Serious Red Flags

President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about his hoarse voice on Monday with an admission that he’d been shouting at “stupid” officials over a trade dispute—an explanation that became even more unsettling after he misheard a reporter’s “follow-up” as “polyp.”

The shallow exchange unfolded during an Oval Office gathering to highlight preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but it veered sharply into questions about Trump’s health and his handling of ongoing trade disputes.

The reporter pressed Trump on why he sounded raspy: “Your voice sounds rough. Are you feeling alright?”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference. (Photo: X/@atrupar)

“I feel great,” Trump said, waving off the question and insisting there was no health issue.

He went further, attributing the hoarseness to a recent outburst at foreign officials over tariffs, but he declined to name them.

Q: Your voice sounds rough. Are you feeling alright?



TRUMP: I was shouting at people because they were stupid about something having to do with trade and a country. I blew my stack at these people



Q: Well it sounds like there's a follow up there–



TRUMP: What? I thought you… pic.twitter.com/7OvH5M12XO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2025

“I was shouting at people because they were stupid about something having to do with trade and a country, and I straightened it out. But I blew my stack at these people.”

The vague admission instantly raised skepticism about the dispute he referenced. Trump declined to identify the country involved, offering only that it had attempted to rework an existing agreement. “And I wasn’t happy about it,” he said, without elaborating.

“Well, it sounds like there’s a follow-up there—” the reporter responded before Trump suddenly cut in. “What? I thought you said there was a polyp. I don’t want to hear that!”

The halfwitted response prompted a wave of ridicule on social media as the president continued to insist his gravelly voice was the result of forceful negotiation rather than any medical problem. The White House offered no further explanation.

Observers fixated on Trump’s lame attempt at humor.

Numerous reactions on X included:

“Who among us doesn’t confuse follow-up with polyp?” one person asked on a viral thread posted by independent journalist Aaron Rupar.

“Now that’s a Freudian… hearing?” another wrote, catching what sounded like an accidental diagnosis buried in Trump’s phrasing.

“That’s telling. Very odd that he’d mishear a word such as that unless he’s been hearing it a lot,” said one commenter, suggesting the mention of polyps may have revealed more than intended.

The episode came at a time when Trump’s health and overall stamina remain highly scrutinized, particularly as he manages a crowded foreign-policy agenda.

Last week, the White House announced framework agreements with Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Guatemala, along with a finalized trade deal with Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Any of these could have been the source of Trump’s frustration, though the administration has not linked his outburst to anything specific.

Trump also used the meeting to reaffirm his hard line on hemispheric security, especially regarding Venezuela, where diplomatic relations remain tense amid U.S. military pressure on Nicolás Maduro’s government. Asked whether he would rule out a military invasion, Trump said only, “I don’t rule out anything. They dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country from prisons.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the Oval Office event. While the purpose of the gathering was to discuss World Cup infrastructure and security planning, most of the back-and-forth centered on Trump’s voice and the broader question of his day-to-day decision-making.

His description of having blown “his stack” during trade talks echoed previous reports of heated exchanges inside the administration. However, Trump has frequently framed such episodes as evidence of determination rather than instability. The White House has not released any additional details about the disagreement, the officials involved, or what specific terms were in dispute.

The scrutiny comes as the administration is juggling other foreign-policy goals, including what officials describe as focused military operations aimed at disrupting drug-trafficking routes in the Caribbean. Those actions, coupled with simmering tensions involving Latin American governments, have placed new pressure on the president to demonstrate steadiness in both diplomatic and security arenas.

Still, it was the misheard word—“polyp”—that ricocheted across the internet and fueled a separate debate about Trump’s hearing, stress level, and overall well-being. While the White House has not addressed the moment, users online quickly seized on it.

While speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Friday, Trump admitted, for a second time, that he received an MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging test, as part of the exam, fueling speculation that he is facing significant health concerns.

The incident adds another layer to the heightened public attention on Trump’s physical condition, which has repeatedly been thrust into the spotlight during moments of fatigue, often triggering speculation that the White House later tries to deny.

For now, Trump’s own explanation stands as the administration’s only official narrative.