‘Get Off Me!’: New York Cop Smirks After Punching Black Woman, Shoving Bystander, Then a Random White Man Tries to Stop This From Being Filmed

A New York cop was captured on video punching a Black woman in the face while straddling her before shoving two men complaining about his abusive behavior — all while a random white man tried to stop another Black woman from recording it all.

The incident took place in Albany on Nov. 4 but Albany police have refused to release the officer’s name or the woman’s name nor any details as to what led to her arrest.

All they are saying at this time is that the cop responded to a fight in progress, and that the woman resisted arrest and bit the officer.

An Albany police officer found it funny that he was being criticized for abusing a Black woman and shoving two men who complained about it while a random white man with a Mickey Mouse scarf tried to block a Black woman from recording. (Photo: Reddit)

However, the two videos posted online begin after he was already straddling her and does not show her fighting or biting anyone. But it does show him punching her in the face at least one time.

A random white man wearing a Mickey Mouse scarf then places himself in front of the camera, trying to block the woman from recording the cop’s abusive actions.

“Are you the police?” The woman asks.

“Yeah,” the man responds but he looked more like a police apologist than an actual cop.

“Get the f_ck out of my face,” the woman recording tells him, stepping away from him to continue recording the other woman’s arrest.

“Get off me, I’m being detained for no reason,” the woman being detained yells as she is laying facedown on the ground with the cop sitting on top of her.

“Give me your hand or I’m going to punch you in your f_cking face,” the officer responds.

“Why will you tell her you’re going to punch her in the f_cking face?” asks the woman recording. “He was mad cause you’re stronger than him, you was very much stronger than him.”

“You punched me,” the woman on the ground tells the cop.

“Yeah, I punched you in your face, dumba–, you bit me,” he tells her.

More cops arrive to help with the arrest as the random white man with the Mickey Mouse scarf steps in front of the woman’s camera a second time, trying to keep her from recording.

“Get out of my face,” she tells him again while moving away from him to continue recording the other woman’s arrest.

What Happened Next

The initial cop eventually stands up as the other cops are handcuffing the woman. After getting to his feet that cop shoves a man to the ground who had been sitting on the ground watching the arrest but then stood up and walked up to him.

The cop then shoves a Black man a couple of times who was complaining about the way he punched the woman, telling him to “back the f_ck off.”

“You need to chill out,” says the woman recording, who then reads out the cop’s badge number, 393.

The cop’s name is also on his uniform but it is not legible in the video because it is not in focus.

“He thinks he’s cool cause he’s got a f_cking gun, f_cking p_ssy ass b_tch,” the woman recording says after he shoves the Black man a couple of times.

The cop is obviously pleased with himself as he smiles broadly at all the criticism coming his way, evidently knowing he will be protected by the top brass.

Albany police released the following statement to local media.

The initial call that the officers were responding to was a fight call, during the encounter, the individual involved resisted the officer’s attempt to detain her, failed to comply with the officer’s commands and also bit the officer in the leg. The woman was subsequently taken into custody and charged with one count of Assault 2nd, one count of Obstructing Governmental Administration, one count of Resisting Arrest, and one count of Harassment 2nd.

What People Are Saying

The video was initially posted to Reddit where it generated outrage from viewers.

“The cop clearly feels that he is an occupying force and not a person who protects the community and its citizens,” commented on person.

“This man needs to be behind bars. He is a threat to the public,” commented another.

“I am sick to my stomach. He is the epitome of incorrect use of power. This is disgusting. Thank you for recording. This needs to get on the news,” a third commenter wrote.

In 2020, an Albany police officer named David W. Haupt was fired after he was captured on body camera video saying that Black people were “the worst f_cking race.”

Atlanta Black Star will update this story if and when it receives more details.